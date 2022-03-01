Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley rues missed opportunity after defeat in SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley rues missed opportunity after defeat in SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final

By Jamie Durent
March 1, 2022, 10:30 pm
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley rued a big missed opportunity for his side as they missed out on the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

Aidan Fitzpatrick’s goal after 64 seconds was all that separated the two sides, despite Cove creating a glut of opportunities.

Queens were indebted to goalkeeper Josh Rae, who made a string of impressive saves, and Hartley could not fault the effort of his players.

But the immediate feeling at a semi-final defeat was one of disappointment.

Hartley said: “It’s a big opportunity missed. I thought we were absolutely terrific, some of our play was outstanding. We just didn’t have that cutting edge, that bit of composure.

“We created enough opportunities and people will see we’re a right good team. We just didn’t take our chances and got caught cold in the first minute.

Josh Rae denies Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie
Josh Rae denies Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie

“We controlled the game, dominated it for large parts. We were a bit wide open at time because we had to chase the game. I’m disappointed for the players but you’ve got to suffer in life and football. Sometimes it doesn’t go for you.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down. We’ve got nine games left and every game is going to be really important. We’ve got enough good characters in there. They’ll be disappointed but that’s football, sometimes it goes for you and sometimes it doesn’t.

“You can have all the stats you want – it’s the final bit, scoring goals. But it’s the final little bit. They scored and we didn’t. But I can really be proud of the players and how they played. We have another important game against Peterhead on Saturday.”

Rae was on hand to deny Fraser Fyvie, Robbie Leitch and Blair Yule among others, with the goalkeeper the main difference between the two sides.

His opposite number Kyle Gourlay was called upon too, with Ruben Soares Junior and Fitzpatrick kept at bay after the opening goal.

The focus now for Cove switches back to league matters, with nine games left in the season.

The Aberdeen outfit hold a five-point lead at the top of the division, ahead of a derby game with Peterhead at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

Hartley added: “We need to get there first. We’ve shown this season that we can match anyone. People know we’re a good outfit and they’ll have seen that tonight.”

