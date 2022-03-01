Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley rues missed opportunity after defeat in SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley rued a big missed opportunity for his side as they missed out on the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

Aidan Fitzpatrick’s goal after 64 seconds was all that separated the two sides, despite Cove creating a glut of opportunities.

Queens were indebted to goalkeeper Josh Rae, who made a string of impressive saves, and Hartley could not fault the effort of his players.

But the immediate feeling at a semi-final defeat was one of disappointment.

Hartley said: “It’s a big opportunity missed. I thought we were absolutely terrific, some of our play was outstanding. We just didn’t have that cutting edge, that bit of composure.

“We created enough opportunities and people will see we’re a right good team. We just didn’t take our chances and got caught cold in the first minute.

“We controlled the game, dominated it for large parts. We were a bit wide open at time because we had to chase the game. I’m disappointed for the players but you’ve got to suffer in life and football. Sometimes it doesn’t go for you.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down. We’ve got nine games left and every game is going to be really important. We’ve got enough good characters in there. They’ll be disappointed but that’s football, sometimes it goes for you and sometimes it doesn’t.

“You can have all the stats you want – it’s the final bit, scoring goals. But it’s the final little bit. They scored and we didn’t. But I can really be proud of the players and how they played. We have another important game against Peterhead on Saturday.”

⚽ TADHAL DO @OfficialQosFC – Abair toiseach tòiseachaidh gu dearbh! The first Semi-Final of the @SPFLTrust Trust Trophy – join us now LIVE on BBC ALBA 📺 pic.twitter.com/NCq8iyRc8U — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) March 1, 2022

Rae was on hand to deny Fraser Fyvie, Robbie Leitch and Blair Yule among others, with the goalkeeper the main difference between the two sides.

His opposite number Kyle Gourlay was called upon too, with Ruben Soares Junior and Fitzpatrick kept at bay after the opening goal.

The focus now for Cove switches back to league matters, with nine games left in the season.

The Aberdeen outfit hold a five-point lead at the top of the division, ahead of a derby game with Peterhead at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

Hartley added: “We need to get there first. We’ve shown this season that we can match anyone. People know we’re a good outfit and they’ll have seen that tonight.”