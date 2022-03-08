Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson lauds Harry Milne’s recent performances

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson reckons Harry Milne is earning all the plaudits coming his way just now.

Milne was imperious in the weekend victory over Peterhead, scoring twice in the 5-2 triumph for Cove.

The left-back is said to be on the radar of a number of clubs higher up the SPFL, with his contract due to expire in the summer.

Megginson has seen Milne flourish as a player since he started with Cove in the Highland League and has upped his levels since they joined the senior leagues in 2019.

“He’s top-class,” said Megginson. “He gets up and down that left at will and we were saying (in the changing room) we didn’t know where he’d come from to get that fourth goal.

“He’s attack-minded and causes problems going forward. For as long as I’ve been at Cove, he’s grown as a player and matured.

“The last couple of seasons, as we’ve made the step up, it’s been natural for him as he’s a top-quality player.

“Rightly so everyone is speaking about him just now because his performances deserve it.”

Cove remain five points clear at the top of League One with eight games of the season remaining. Nearest-challengers Airdrieonians were also victorious on Saturday away at Alloa Athletic.

Megginson revealed Cove have set a target of going unbeaten for the remaining matches, with their current undefeated run in the league already stretching back to October.

“We’ve worked hard to put ourselves in this position, but, with eight games to go, we’ve got to work even harder to maintain that,” he said.

“All eight of them are hard and we’ve got to focus on next week. The longer the gap stays at five, it heaps pressure on Airdrie to maintain their winning standards.

“All we can concentrate on ourselves and keep winning. Our record speaks volumes for where we’re at as a team and as a squad.

“Our aim is to go unbeaten for the rest of the season. We need to pick up wins during that, but if you can not get beat, that’s a great start.”