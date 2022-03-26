Paul Hartley gives Cove Rangers clash with Airdrieonians ‘game of the day’ billing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Paul Hartley gives Cove Rangers clash with Airdrieonians ‘game of the day’ billing

By Jamie Durent
March 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Paul Hartley reckons Cove Rangers’ title tussle with Airdrieonians is the game of the day in Scotland today.

League One’s top two meet at the Excelsior Stadium, with Cove leading the Diamonds by five points with six games remaining.

Neither side has given any ground in the push for promotion. Airdrieonians have clocked up 15 games unbeaten, while Cove’s run stretches to 20 games without defeat.

Whatever Ian Murray’s side have thrown at them so far, they have been able to withstand. But Cove still hold the upper-hand.

“It’s got the makings of a really good game,” said Hartley. “The two top teams in the division, the two most consistent teams and two teams with really good players.

“I expect a tense match. We’re going down there and trying to get a result and they’ll be doing the same.

“It’s the game of the day for me in Scotland. It’s a game both sets of players should enjoy.

Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson with Airdrieonians pair Scott Agnew and Brody Paterson
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson with Airdrieonians pair Scott Agnew and Brody Paterson

“Airdrie have done really well but we’ve done really well too. We go into it with loads of confidence, on the back of what we’ve done over the last five months.

“We’ve had to grind out results and show a different side to us than we did last season. We go there with a good mindset to go and get a good result.”

Cove’s unbeaten run stretches back to a 4-2 defeat at East Fife in October. Since then, home or away, they have kept their league record intact.

It was not long after that game where they switched to three at the back, which has proved crucial in their ever-improving fortunes.

“It was pretty basic – we weren’t good enough,” said Hartley of that East Fife game. “If you’re going to try be at the top end of the table, you’ve got to improve your game all-round.

“You can’t just expect to turn up and beat anybody. You’ve got to fight to win any game.

“The mentality has been really good. Everything we’ve asked of them so far, they’ve delivered.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

“Saturday is the next most important game for us. Then it’ll be the next Saturday. Whatever happens this week happens. We’ll fight to the end.

“If we win, we don’t win, we draw, it’s still all to play for. We’ll go and compete with everybody at this level.”

Cove have a full squad available for the game, with Ryan Strachan coming through training during the week after an Achilles issue and Harry Milne returning from suspension.

