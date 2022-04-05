Cove Rangers: Ola Adeyemo hopes to make impact in League One title push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ola Adeyemo hopes he can make an impact for Cove Rangers as they continue their push for the League One title.

Adeyemo made his first start for Cove in the 1-1 draw with Queen’s Park on Sunday, having been patient since his arrival in September.

The form of regulars Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister has seen opportunities for other forwards to get a run of games limited, and Leighton McIntosh came off the bench at the weekend to grab the important goal in stoppage-time.

Adeyemo started alongside McAllister at Firhill and hopes he can contribute for Cove in the final four games, as they look to secure promotion.

“I’m happy to get my first start and to get that result at the end makes it even better.” he said. “The boys have been flying and there’s not been much you can do – the two boys (Megginson and McAllister) have been on form all season.

“You just have to show support and be as professional as you can. My main thing was to try make an impact as much as I can, (and) try to contribute to the squad.

“Sometimes you get a bit of luck and the ball just falls to you in the right place. It was a big moment for me against Alloa, but, given how tight it is now (in the league), I want to contribute as much as I can to help the team.

“It’s four big games and, the way the squad is, everyone is professional and there’s a know-how. If we continue the way we’re going, the form we’re in and the luck we’ve had, we should be fine.”

Adeyemo came off the bench and scored in the comeback against Alloa Athletic in February.

For the second week running, Cove have dug out results when it appeared they were heading for defeat.

Eight days earlier, Fraser Fyvie fired in a spectacular equaliser in stoppage-time to earn a draw against title-rivals Airdrieonians, then McIntosh salvaged a point in the 93rd minute against the Spiders.

“The last-minute goals have been crazy, but it shows we keep fighting to the end,” Adeyemo added. “Fyvie’s one at Airdrie was an unbelievable moment and it’s what you want to be involved in – this is why you play football.”

Adeyemo, who counts Lewes, Watford, Dundee United and East Fife among his former clubs, has enjoyed his time in the north-east, despite his lack of game-time.

The 27-year-old has played 13 times in all competitions for Cove and has tried to be a positive influence around the team.

“I’ve enjoyed it. It’s great bunch of lads with a great manager,” he said. “I would have loved to have played a lot more and I know I could have contributed.

“I haven’t hit full fitness and I need to play games to hit top form. But I’ve tried to be ready for an opportunity when it comes.

“I have to make the most of the situation. I can’t sit around and be sad because I’m not playing. I need to try affect the team and the players. If I’m walking around moaning I won’t do that.

“I have to be as positive as I can and do my best.”