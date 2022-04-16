Cove Rangers legend Eric Watson on the club’s winning mentality, Harry Milne and the potential of a third promotion in four years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eric Watson is one of the pillars this period of success at Cove Rangers was built upon.

His arrival at Cove in 2007 coincided with the start of the club’s remarkable run of trophies.

During his 12 years of service at Cove, in which former boss John Sheran lauded him as his “best pound-for-pound signing”, Watson was part of six title-winning sides and lifted seven cups in the blue shirt.

The goal was always to become an SPFL club – they applied in 2008 but were turned down in favour of Annan Athletic – and since their ascension to the senior leagues three years ago, progress has been almost constant.

“When I left I heard they had a five-year plan to get to the Championship and I thought it was a bit ambitious,” said Watson. “But they’ve been absolutely fantastic.

“I look for their result every week and I look for the teamlines, just to see the boys I played with. There’s usually Stuart McKenzie, Connor Scully, Blair Yule, Ryan Strachan, Scott Ross, Harry Milne; all the guys I played with still making the first-team regularly.

“The mentality those guys had was ‘win every week’. I know it was a different level but it’s bred into you. Winning is part of them now and every level they’ve stepped up, they’ve took it with them.

“That winning mentality has been bred over a certain amount of years. It was a slow-burner at the start – we had a winning team under Kevin Tindal and before John (Sheran) left.

“But when John came back it started to build. Better and more experienced players came in and it snowballed. Winning was a habit and a good one to have.”

Watson bode an emotional farewell to Cove in 2019, getting onto the field for the closing moments of the play-off against Berwick Rangers which sealed their promotion.

“It was a bit emotional. I hadn’t played at the end of that season as Scott and Ryan had been doing well at centre-back. I knew my chances were limited to play,” he said.

“But I played the last league game and came off to a standing ovation. I thought that was the last time I’d kick a ball for Cove but to get brought on down at Berwick was tremendous. To have the game wrapped up, so you could really enjoy it, was fantastic.

“When John signed me we met in a café in Stonehaven and he said the ambition was to get into the league. That’s when they had to apply; Annan beat us on a couple of votes.

“To finally get there was good. It’s gone from strength-to-strength behind-the-scenes and I can only see them going further.”

Watson stepped back from playing at the end of 2020, after a brief spell with Inverurie Locos. He has since embarked into a management career of his own with local junior side Montrose Roselea.

Most of the key figures Watson played with remain at Cove. Stuart McKenzie, Ryan Strachan, Scott Ross, Connor Scully, Blair Yule and Mitch Megginson are all regulars at the Balmoral Stadium.

But one who has caught the eye for most of this season is Harry Milne. The left-back’s displays have earned rave reviews and drawn attention from full-time clubs, with his deal at Cove up in the summer.

“I remember him coming in as a 16-year-old and he was good and had talent. But he was so raw,” said Watson.

“He went on loan to the juniors (with Culter) and when he came back he’d filled out and you watched him develop into the man he’s become.

“He’s got pace, power, a great left foot, is strong and aggressive. He’s got everything you need.

“He’s 25 and I think he would definitely fit in if he was able to get himself full-time football. I keep in touch with him and it would be the perfect time for him to do it if he’s just finished university.

“If he can go and do it for a couple of years and it works out, brilliant. If it doesn’t he can fall back on his degree and go back to part-time football.”

Cove can seal the League One title today at home to Alloa Athletic. They need to win and for Airdrieonians, who have gone stride-for-stride with Cove for much of the season, to drop points.

Managerial commitments mean Watson will not be in the stands today but he plans to be present for a “party atmosphere” in the north-east against Dumbarton next weekend.

“We’ve got Banks o’ Dee in the semi-final this weekend and that’s our last home game. If we do get to the final then that’s in a few weeks’ time, so I’m hoping to get up to the Dumbarton game.

“I’ll take my young boy up to that – hopefully it’s a party atmosphere and the league will be clinched.

“I think the form they’ve been in and the way they’ve been playing, they’ll get the job done.”