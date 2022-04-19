Cove Rangers: Harry Milne looks to build on memorable week for family and football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cove Rangers: Harry Milne looks to build on memorable week for family and football

By Jamie Durent
April 19, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne celebrates his goal against Alloa with Jamie Masson
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne celebrates his goal against Alloa with Jamie Masson

Harry Milne has enjoyed a memorable week, helping Cove Rangers close in on the League One title and becoming an uncle.

Now, he wants to finish the job in front of friends and family on Saturday.

Milne delivered another superb performance at the weekend, netting his sixth goal of the season in the 3-0 win over Alloa Athletic.

While they came close to winning the league against Alloa – Airdrieonians’ late winner against Dumbarton drags the fight out another week – they can wrap it up with a victory at home to the Sons in four days’ time.

Title glory would round off a memorable period for the Milne family.

“My sister has just had her first child, so we’ve all been pretty buzzing with that,” said Milne.

Harry Milne (3) is congratulated by Cove team-mates Mitch Megginson and Fraser Fyvie
Harry Milne (3) is congratulated by Cove team-mates Mitch Megginson and Fraser Fyvie

“Her brother-in-law was allowed to come along on Saturday and he goes to most of the games. I think she just watched from home.

“They’re all behind me. We were all buzzing about that and Saturday was a nice end to the week.

“It’s a good end to the season – hopefully getting somewhere the club has never been before with a special group of players.”

Milne has spent all his senior career with Cove, starting out in the Highland League and making the transition into one of the SPFL’s fastest-growing clubs.

The 25-year-old’s first full season with the club came just after they bade farewell to their long-time ground Allan Park, embarking on a nomadic couple of years ground-sharing at Keith, Formartine, Inverurie and Banks o’ Dee.

Moving into the Balmoral Stadium in 2018 has helped accelerate their fortunes on and off the park, with the club now on the brink of reaching the Championship.

“I’ve been at Cove seven or eight years and I never actually played at Allan Park,” added Milne. “That’s when we were getting moved here.

“My first two years at Cove, we played at Inverurie. It’s a big journey the club has been on in a short space of time.

“I don’t think any of that has been rushed. It’s been warranted, it’s been deserved. From the top end of the club, the players, the staff – everyone deserves it.”

Milne and the players were not aware of the goings-on elsewhere on Saturday afternoon, as word of Airdrieonians’ fortunes filtered around the Balmoral.

“You can’t really afford yourselves the luxury of knowing other scores when you’re playing,” he added. “We just need to focus on the job at hand.

“It would be great to get it done. We had a good crowd on Saturday and hopefully it’s a bit bigger next week.

“We need to go into next week with the same attitude – you can’t be relying on other people. It’s in our hands.”

