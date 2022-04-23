Family matters as Cove Rangers look to take next historic step with promotion to the Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Today has the potential to be special for not just the Cove Rangers players, but also for those who have been their biggest supporters.

Those have taken them to games, coached them as kids and supported them from near and afar as they look to fulfil their football dreams.

Some players can go through entire careers without winning trophies. If you have been connected in any way to Cove over the last 15-to-20, silverware has come along almost as often as Mitch Megginson goals.

Victory over Dumbarton today confirms Cove as League One champions and with it, promotion to the Championship. They have only been an SPFL club for three years after spending more than 30 in the Highland League.

Raymond Yule was one of those who was part of the early Highland League teams.

Yule is a legend at Cove in his own right. He helped the club win their first Highland League title in 2001 and scored a hat-trick in the final of the Scottish Qualifying Cup.

For much of the last 10 years, he has been able to watch his son Blair play his part in Cove’s rise up through the leagues.

He also coached age-group teams at Aberdeen after retiring from playing, meaning he got to work with the likes of Mitch Megginson, Fraser Fyvie, Scott Ross and Ryan Strachan during their formative years.

“To see these guys back together again has been amazing,” said Yule senior. “You can see the bond they have. You can see the connection, and they have all still got it. They’re friends on and off the park.

“Blair was at Aberdeen until he was 15, when he got released. It was a difficult one as I was his dad and coach, but, since then, he has gone about his business and done what he does best.

“It’s either fortunate for the club or unfortunate for Blair that he can adapt to several positions. It’s the same as Connor (Scully) – he will play anywhere for the jersey.”

Blair was named League One player of the month for December, which was long-awaited recognition from Scottish football of his importance to Cove.

“It was good to see him get that award,” added Raymond. “For 90 per cent of the time it goes to the guys scoring goals.

“I remember him saying to me: ‘do you like the new piece of furniture?’ and I was looking around the room. That’s when he told me he’d won the award.”

Illness has kept him away from recent Cove games, but the Yule family will be in attendance for what should be a special day on Saturday.

“All these supporters still know me from my playing days and know that Blair is playing,” he added. “But it’s not just special for friends and family.

“The loyal supporters, who have been coming for years, have seen Cove going from the amateurs to 90 minutes from the Championship. It’s a brilliant achievement.”

Another interested spectator on Saturday will be Aaron Scully.

Brother of Cove midfielder Connor, he has watched games this season from further afield than most, after swapping his role at Aberdeen’s Community Trust for a coaching job in Ghana for the Right to Dream Academy.

“I’ve been watching the games on my laptop,” he said. “When I first went over there, it was the Cove-Hibs game and I was in a hotel which didn’t have WiFi.

“When the kids see someone on their laptop watching a game, they’re naturally inquisitive. I had a few of them crowded round my laptop and I was telling them my brother was playing for the team in blue.

“A lot of them watch the games and ask me how my brother is doing. I’ve been watching a lot more of their games, because they’re brilliant to watch and they’ve got a very good chance of going up.

“I put on my Instagram account that I would take some Cove tops back to Ghana and a few of the boys who have Instagram were asking for one.

“Just before I flew home one of the boys asked me for a word. He asked me how my family were doing and told me he was asking for them. That’s the culture over there – they are very family-oriented and very caring.”

Aaron, who will be in hospitality today with his family, played for Cove himself, as well as other local sides like Keith, Maud and Stonehaven. He is proud of how his brother has grown alongside the club.

“I’ve seen a real change and maturity in him when he was moved to central midfield,” he added. “But the biggest change in him was after his daughter was born.

“He’s enjoying his football and he’s playing every week. It’s amazing to see him and Cove rise through the leagues in a short space of time.

“Hopefully they can complete the job on Saturday.

“Myself and the family are in hospitality by total coincidence. We had it booked from the start of the season and, when I got this new job, I thought I was going to miss it.

“But as the season goes on you think this could potentially be an important game. As it’s turned out, it’s going to be a massive one.”