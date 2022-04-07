Connor Scully looking for more chapters in Cove Rangers story as he reflects on club’s progress

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connor Scully has been part of the Cove Rangers journey for longer than most and sees no end-point for it any time soon.

Scully came through the youth setup at Cove and made his debut as a 16-year-old during the club’s days in the Highland League.

From playing at Allan Park and winning titles, to pushing for promotion to the Championship, it has been a remarkable tale of progress – but those at Cove will tell you the job is not done, either this season or long-term.

“It’s amazing to be part of,” said Scully. “From where the club has come from to how professional it is now. It feels like playing for a full-time club the way it’s set up at the minute.

“I don’t know if I’m shocked (by the progress). It’s a bit of a freak group of players, in that we’ve all played with each other previously in youth teams and have got great chemistry.

“Long may it continue, because I’m not ready to stop yet. It would be massive and a great story (to go from Highland League to the Championship) and I don’t know if it would be done again.

“But it’s not done yet. We’ve still got four games to go and the next one is vital. The group we’ve got always wants more.”

Scully, who works as a maintenance engineer in Aberdeen, has revelled in fulfilling his football ambitions with Cove and it makes the sacrifices worthwhile.

“I’ve had to work hard for where I am today,” he said. “I’ve had to make a lot of sacrifices along the way, but it’s been worth it, playing for a fantastic club and fans, with a great board and manager.

“In my opinion, part-time football can be harder than full-time. If I’m travelling down to Glasgow for a midweek game, I have to ask my boss if I can leave early. But sometimes I still have to do my eight hours, which means starting at five in the morning and not getting back in until two or three the next morning.

“But there’s a reason I’ve been doing it for so long and doing it for the same club. I’ve been playing here over 10 years and the progress has been fantastic.

“I’m glad to have been a part of it and it’s something I’ll take to my grave.”

Class @cscully13 another MOTM and 3 points in the back pocket! 🔥🔥@CoveRangersFC pic.twitter.com/impNeJTtfD — Aaron Scully (@AaronScully19) March 12, 2022

Scully and Cove’s fortunes have earned them a new supporters club in Ghana. His brother Aaron moved to Accra earlier this year to work for the Right to Dream Academy, having been coaching with Aberdeen Community Trust.

“He still watches the game on Cove TV,” said Scully. “He always messages me after a game, either: ‘get in’ or ‘you played crap’.

“He’s got a few kids at the academy over there watching too. I might have to get some tops sent over there!”

Scully has been Cove’s utility man this season, moving from his usual central midfield role to play as a left-back or a left-winger.

He has been part of their incredible 22-game unbeaten run, which has been salvaged two weeks’ running by dramatic late goals.

They lead League One by three points from Airdrieonians with four games to go. The margins are tighter than they have been, but Cove are still in the position everyone wants to be in.

“I’m not really getting excited,” added Scully. “It’s not done yet. It’s only three points and there’s a long way to go in my eyes.

“The guys feel the same way and it’s just crucial we look after ourselves and don’t look elsewhere. We’ve got to look to Saturday, take it one game at a time and empty the tank.

“We’ve proved this season that no matter who is in the squad, they can make an impact on the game.”