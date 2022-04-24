Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse dedicates League One title to his father and looks to future goals for the club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse dedicates League One title to his father and looks to future goals for the club

By Jamie Durent
April 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 24, 2022, 1:53 pm
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Pictures by Scott Baxter
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Pictures by Scott Baxter

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse dedicated their League One title success to his late father and hopes he was watching on.

Cliff Moorhouse was a fervent Cove fan and took Keith along to games as a child.

The Moorhouse name is synonymous with Cove. Keith has been chairman for more than 20 years and his son Grant is also on the board of directors.

It was an emotional day for those closely connected with the club, as the 1-0 win over Dumbarton sent them up to the Championship.

“I feel proud more than anything,” said Moorhouse. “I woke up on Saturday morning and the first person I thought of was my father, who was a Cove fan through and through and I just wish he was here to see what we did.

“I thought of him at the final whistle and I thought of him last night. I’m sure he was here watching us.

Cove Rangers players celebrate League One title success
Cove Rangers players celebrate League One title success

“I’m proud for everyone at the club. For George and Neil (Matheson) who cleaned the boots in the days of Allan Park. People like Duncan (Little, secretary) who have given their life to the club.

“John Sheran has been a massive part of this club for what he’s done. Alan McRae – there’s too many to mention. I’m pleased and proud for them.

“I still think, even though we’re now a Championship club, we’ve not lost our values. We’ve not lost the culture. We’re more professional with how we do stuff and that’s not a reflection of where we were. It’s a reflection of where we are now.

“For me it’s about the people. It’s always been about the people. If you get good people around you, good things happen.”

Bringing in Paul Hartley three years ago was a key tenet in their five-year plan to reach the Championship, a goal they have achieved in three.

They were clear winners of League Two in 2020 and were beaten play-off semi-finalists last year.

Now Cove must reset their goals but the ambition still remains. Moorhouse sees no reason why the club cannot target the Premiership in the next facet of their grand plan.

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse speaks to Neil Doncaster
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse speaks to Neil Doncaster

“It’s happened a lot quicker than we thought,” said Moorhouse. “We said five years and we’ve done it three – we need to work out what we do for the next few years!

“We’ll sit down and come up with another five years and what we want it to look like, on and off the park. Things will happen off the park too but most importantly we’ll invest in the squad.

“We’ve never hidden our ambition – why not dream to be in the Premiership? I would like to be in the Premiership. What’s stopping us? We’ve just got to think it through.

“We’ll sit down during the week once the dust settles and come up with a plan. It would be nice to think we could be edging towards that. To me, that would be success.

“We’ve got to be realistic but we’ll still be ambitious. We still want to be successful and win stuff. It’s in the DNA of the club.”

