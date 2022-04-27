League One title makes sacrifice worthwhile for Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Iain Vigurs reckons winning the League One title with Cove Rangers has made the sacrifices worthwhile.

Vigurs is still based in the Highlands and has been travelling through to Cove for training twice a week and for games this season.

The former Ross County and Caley Thistle midfielder, who was let go by the Staggies last summer, is also coming to the end of his first season as a part-time player.

He has been a virtual ever-present in the Cove side which has gone 25 games unbeaten and will be playing Championship football next season.

“It makes a massive difference, if you’re winning every week,” said Vigurs. “With the group of boys we have, the coaching staff, everything we have, you arrive with a smile on your face.

“Most weeks we’re winning games and winning the right way. It’s been a fantastic experience.

“The transition is always going to be hard, but they’ve made it as smooth as they can with the way they run the club.”

Vigurs has plenty of experience at Championship level, having played in the division with both senior Highland clubs.

He has also lifted the trophy on two occasions with County, firstly under Derek Adams in 2013 and then with Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell in charge three years ago.

‘You see what it means to everyone’

Cove are heading into the Championship for the first time and will be looking to hold their own in the second tier.

“You can’t predict what’s going to happen next season, but we know we’ve got a good squad and good individual players,” added Vigurs.

“It’s been a fantastic season for me personally and for everyone. Winning any league title is as good as the last one.”

Cove sealed promotion on Saturday in front of their own supporters and will finish the season this weekend, with an away trip to already-relegated East Fife.

“You see what it means to everyone at the club, the fans, the people upstairs and the coaching staff. It’s been a team effort,” added Vigurs.

“We’ve not been at our best in the last few weeks, but, with the group of boys we’ve got, we know how to get across the line.

“Once again we did it on Saturday with Mitch scoring a great solo goal.”

