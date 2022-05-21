Cove Rangers: ACE Group extend club sponsorship until 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: ACE Group extend club sponsorship until 2025

By Jamie Durent
May 21, 2022, 12:33 pm
Cove Rangers forward Leighton McIntosh
Cove Rangers forward Leighton McIntosh

ACE Group have extended their sponsorship of League One champions Cove Rangers for a further three years.

The agreement was announced at Cove’s centenary dinner at P&J Live on Friday night and represents a significant six-figure deal.

ACE came on board with Cove in 2019, upon their promotion to the SPFL. The company’s managing director and chairman Terry Cobban has been a fervent backer of the club and is a regular at games.

The new deal will run until 2025 and Cove chairman Keith Moorhouse was thrilled by the extension.

He told the club website: “I can’t thank Terry enough, there could be no better way to kick-off our centenary celebrations.

“The support already received from ACE played a huge part in helping us win two league titles and two promotions since moving up into the SPFL three years ago.

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Pictures by Scott Baxter
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse

“It’s a massive boost they are happy to remain with us as we prepare for the most challenging – as well as exciting – chapter in the club’s history.

“It has proved to be the perfect partnership so far and a lot of the credit for that must go to Terry.

“I’ve spoken on many occasions about how you need to have the right people in place, at every level, if a club is to have any hope of enjoying success. That has certainly been the case with Terry – and Jimmy Milne of Balmoral.

“They have backed the club, but have also become massive Cove Rangers supporters and have helped us in many other ways that often go unnoticed.”

ACE are one of two main sponsors of the club, the other being the Balmoral Group.

As part of their centenary celebrations, Cove will also wear commemorative home and away shirts for their first season in the Championship.

Speaking at the dinner were legendary former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish and Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.

Cobban added: “We are proud we are able to say Cove Rangers – with all the success they have enjoyed over the last three years as well before that – carry our company name on their shirts.

“There was never any doubt we would be happy to extend our partnership because it has been an honour to be involved in the amazing journey the club has been on since 2019.

“We are thrilled to still be on board as Cove Rangers prepare to play at a level they have never competed at before.”

