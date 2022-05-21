Cove Rangers: ACE Group extend club sponsorship until 2025

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ACE Group have extended their sponsorship of League One champions Cove Rangers for a further three years.

The agreement was announced at Cove’s centenary dinner at P&J Live on Friday night and represents a significant six-figure deal.

ACE came on board with Cove in 2019, upon their promotion to the SPFL. The company’s managing director and chairman Terry Cobban has been a fervent backer of the club and is a regular at games.

The new deal will run until 2025 and Cove chairman Keith Moorhouse was thrilled by the extension.

He told the club website: “I can’t thank Terry enough, there could be no better way to kick-off our centenary celebrations.

“The support already received from ACE played a huge part in helping us win two league titles and two promotions since moving up into the SPFL three years ago.

“It’s a massive boost they are happy to remain with us as we prepare for the most challenging – as well as exciting – chapter in the club’s history.

“It has proved to be the perfect partnership so far and a lot of the credit for that must go to Terry.

“I’ve spoken on many occasions about how you need to have the right people in place, at every level, if a club is to have any hope of enjoying success. That has certainly been the case with Terry – and Jimmy Milne of Balmoral.

“They have backed the club, but have also become massive Cove Rangers supporters and have helped us in many other ways that often go unnoticed.”

ACE are one of two main sponsors of the club, the other being the Balmoral Group.

As part of their centenary celebrations, Cove will also wear commemorative home and away shirts for their first season in the Championship.

Speaking at the dinner were legendary former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish and Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.

Cobban added: “We are proud we are able to say Cove Rangers – with all the success they have enjoyed over the last three years as well before that – carry our company name on their shirts.

“There was never any doubt we would be happy to extend our partnership because it has been an honour to be involved in the amazing journey the club has been on since 2019.

“We are thrilled to still be on board as Cove Rangers prepare to play at a level they have never competed at before.”