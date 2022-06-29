Cove’s Rory McAllister determined to enjoy first Championship season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rory McAllister is determined to enjoy his first season of Championship football with Cove Rangers.

The Aberdeen side are preparing for their first campaign in the second tier and it will also be a first for experienced striker McAllister.

During his career the 35-year-old has played in the Premiership with Inverness Caley Thistle and in League One and Two with Brechin City, Peterhead and then Cove.

This term McAllister will play in the Championship for the first time and believes he can cause problems opposing defences in the division.

He said: “It will be my first time playing in the Championship and I’m 35 now so I’ve got to enjoy it because I don’t know how long I’ve got left.

“When you get to this stage every game could be your last, you just don’t know, so you’ve got to enjoy it as much as you can.

“I still feel I can cause teams problems, I’m building up my fitness.

“In the runs we do I don’t feel I’m miles off anyone else so I feel decent enough and I know if I get chances I’ll score goals which is what it’s all about.”

The Cove players are working under a new management team this season with Jim McIntyre and Jimmy Boyle brought in earlier this month following Paul Hartley and Gordon Young’s switch to Hartlepool.

McAllister is upbeat about what can be achieved under McIntyre and Boyle.

He added: “Everything has been good so far and we’ll buy into his ideas and try to take what we do in training on to the park.

“He’s worked at a very high level and everything so far has been first class.

“I think we’ve all enjoyed working with him so far and hopefully that continues.”

Preparations continue

McAllister played 90 minutes in Cove’s first pre-season friendly on Saturday, a 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline Athletic in Stuart McKenzie’s testimonial.

With friendlies to come against Gala Fairydean Rovers and St Johnstone, McAllister is confident Cove will be well-prepared for the start of the new season.

He said: “It was brilliant to see the turnout for Stuart, he’s been a great servant to the club over the years and he deserved it.

“It was a team that had been back for two weeks against a team that had been back for two sessions.

“So there was a difference but it was a good run-out for us.

“I wasn’t expecting to play 90 minutes but I felt better for it afterwards and it’s important in terms of getting ready for the season ahead.

“We’re getting to know the new manager and assistant manager and it’s good to try a couple of different things.

“We’re a little bit short of numbers as well, although I’m sure they’ll bring in new players to make us stronger.

“We’ll get there but in the meantime it’s just about getting ready and making sure we’re fit.”