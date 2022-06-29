Cove’s Rory McAllister determined to enjoy first Championship season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove’s Rory McAllister determined to enjoy first Championship season

By Callum Law
June 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers striker Rory McAllister in action against Queen of the South
Rory McAllister is relishing playing in the Championship with Cove Rangers

Rory McAllister is determined to enjoy his first season of Championship football with Cove Rangers.

The Aberdeen side are preparing for their first campaign in the second tier and it will also be a first for experienced striker McAllister.

During his career the 35-year-old has played in the Premiership with Inverness Caley Thistle and in League One and Two with Brechin City, Peterhead and then Cove.

This term McAllister will play in the Championship for the first time and believes he can cause problems opposing defences in the division.

He said: “It will be my first time playing in the Championship and I’m 35 now so I’ve got to enjoy it because I don’t know how long I’ve got left.

“When you get to this stage every game could be your last, you just don’t know, so you’ve got to enjoy it as much as you can.

“I still feel I can cause teams problems, I’m building up my fitness.

“In the runs we do I don’t feel I’m miles off anyone else so I feel decent enough and I know if I get chances I’ll score goals which is what it’s all about.”

Rory McAllister has enjoyed working with new Cove manager Jim McIntyre

The Cove players are working under a new management team this season with Jim McIntyre and Jimmy Boyle brought in earlier this month following Paul Hartley and Gordon Young’s switch to Hartlepool.

McAllister is upbeat about what can be achieved under McIntyre and Boyle.

He added: “Everything has been good so far and we’ll buy into his ideas and try to take what we do in training on to the park.

“He’s worked at a very high level and everything so far has been first class.

“I think we’ve all enjoyed working with him so far and hopefully that continues.”

Preparations continue

McAllister played 90 minutes in Cove’s first pre-season friendly on Saturday, a 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline Athletic in Stuart McKenzie’s testimonial.

Pictured is Stuart McKenzie with his children Ben and Belle. Pic by Chris Sumner

With friendlies to come against Gala Fairydean Rovers and St Johnstone, McAllister is confident Cove will be well-prepared for the start of the new season.

He said: “It was brilliant to see the turnout for Stuart, he’s been a great servant to the club over the years and he deserved it.

“It was a team that had been back for two weeks against a team that had been back for two sessions.

“So there was a difference but it was a good run-out for us.

“I wasn’t expecting to play 90 minutes but I felt better for it afterwards and it’s important in terms of getting ready for the season ahead.

“We’re getting to know the new manager and assistant manager and it’s good to try a couple of different things.

“We’re a little bit short of numbers as well, although I’m sure they’ll bring in new players to make us stronger.

“We’ll get there but in the meantime it’s just about getting ready and making sure we’re fit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]