Cove Rangers striker Rory McAllister reckons he has at least three more years in the tank at the top level

By Jamie Durent
April 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister celebrates opening the scoring.
Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister

Cove Rangers striker Rory McAllister feels he is capable of playing at a high level for at least another three years.

McAllister turns 35 next month but reckons he is as close to full fitness as he has ever been.

The experienced goal-getter has 19 goals in all competition this season and is enjoying an Indian summer with the new League One champions.

His goalscoring exploits have also seen him nominated for the divisional player of the year award, alongside Cove team-mates Mitch Megginson and Harry Milne.

“If I stay injury-free, I can see myself playing for at least the next three years at this level,” said McAllister.

Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister celebrates with the match ball after a hat-trick against Alloa.
Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister celebrates with the match ball after a hat-trick against Alloa.

“The only league I haven’t played in is the Championship. I’ve played in every other league in Scotland, so I’m going to look forward to playing in it now.

“I’m 35 next month and I’ve never felt fitter, like I could do more. Apart from this calf injury now, I’ve not been injured all season.

“That nomination for player of the year – I never thought I’d get nominated again because of my age. You’ve got to appreciate things.

“This is the first time my kids have seen me win trophies. All the boys are celebrating together, I was celebrating with my kids. It’s a different stage of life but I love it.

“I know if I stay fit, I can keep playing at a decent level for the next two or three years.”

Cove Rangers gave Rory McAllister a new challenge

McAllister joined Cove in January 2020, after nearly nine years as the talisman at Peterhead.

Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister receives the cinch League One player of the month award for October 2021
Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister receives the cinch League One player of the month award for October 2021

He felt at the time he needed a fresh challenge and it appears to have reinvigorated one of the SPFL’s most prolific marksmen.

“It’s given me something because I was stagnating a bit at Peterhead,” said McAllister. “As a player, I needed a change and a freshen up.

“I’ve got fitter – the fittest I’ve been in years – and I’ve been doing it on the park. I feel 25 again, it’s amazing.”

