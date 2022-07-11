Cove Rangers: Goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay happy for whoever gets starting spot between the posts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers: Goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay happy for whoever gets starting spot between the posts

By Jamie Durent
July 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 7:14 am
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay blocks at the feet of Theo Bair.

Cove Rangers stopper Kyle Gourlay insists he will be happy whoever gets the nod between the posts this season.

Gourlay, who arrived on a free transfer from Hamilton Accies last year, spent most of his first season as understudy to Stuart McKenzie.

He did feature in cup games for Cove, with McKenzie’s performances in League One earning him a place in the team of the season.

The goalkeepers have split time during the three pre-season games and while there will be a decision to make on who becomes the regular starter at Cove, Gourlay will be happy if it is him or McKenzie.

“Me and Stu really push each other a lot in training,” he said. “We like each other, training is good with a lot of positive vibes.

“As long as we can both keep that up then I think we’ll both be happy for whoever plays there.

“Hopefully I can get a run of games but I support the team. If we’re winning then I’m happy.”

Gourlay was a youngster at Dundee when new Cove boss Jim McIntyre was there but he spent the season on loan at League Two side Elgin City.

Even though McIntyre has only had three pre-season games in charge, signs of progress can be seen in the team’s performances.

“I don’t think it’s changed for anybody – we’re continuing what we do,” said Gourlay. “We’re a good group of boys and we’ll always push each other.

Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay.

“He’s not said anything different to the keepers. I think all he expects is for everyone to work hard, do their job and win as many games as possible.

“You can see everyone is wanting to impress and you should be doing that every week.”

Cove rounded off their pre-season preparations with a 3-2 defeat at Premiership side St Johnstone on Saturday. Their first competitive game is on Tuesday night in the League Cup at Albion Rovers.

“It was a stop-start season last year, especially at the start,” said Gourlay. We had a lot of problems with Covid and it went right into the season.

“We’ve had a couple of games, the boys have got a lot of minutes and you can see some progress.”

