Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers beaten 3-2 by Premiership side St Johnstone in final pre-season game

By Jamie Durent
July 9, 2022, 2:56 pm
Gerry McDonagh scores from the penalty spot for Cove Rangers. Photos by Gareth Jennings
Cove Rangers were beaten 3-2 by St Johnstone as they wrapped up their pre-season preparations in Perth.

Melker Hallberg and Gerry McDonagh traded set-piece goals in the first half at McDiarmid Park, with Theo Bair putting Callum Davidson’s side back in front before Leighton McIntosh’s well-taken equaliser.

Saints went in front for the third final time when Graham Carey prodded in from close range.

Cove fared well against Premiership opponents in their third and final pre-season friendly, with a side low on numbers lasting the pace against the full-time Saints.

Competitive action begins on Tuesday night for Cove as they face Albion Rovers in their Premier Sports Cup opener at Cliftonhill.

Stevie May tries to weave his way through the Cove defence
McDonagh started for Cove after his international clearance came through, while Blair Yule was a late drop-out after picking up a knock in the warm-up. New signing Evan Towler was also involved but Rory McAllister was absent with a knee injury.

The new striker was in behind inside three minutes after chasing down Robbie Leitch’s through ball, with Elliot Parish out to block.

The Saints goalkeeper did not cover himself in glory in his next involvement though, fumbling Jamie Masson’s corner. Iain Vigurs jabbed the ball goalwards and Stevie May cleared off the line.

A Hallberg free-kick gave the home side the lead after 20 minutes, with Stuart McKenzie tipping the ball onto the post but unable to prevent it crossing the line.

Melker Hallberg is congratulated after putting St Johnstone ahead against Cove Rangers
Cove were handed a way back into game just before the half-hour mark when Charlie Gilmour clattered Fraser Fyvie in the box. McDonagh tucked away the penalty.

Mitch Megginson, McIntosh, Kyle Gourlay and Scott Ross came on at half-time for McDonagh, Masson, McKenzie and Morgyn Neill.

Gourlay was picking the ball out of his net five minutes into the second half after Adam Montgomery’s cut-back was finished expertly by Bair.

But Cove were level again after the hour in clinical fashion as Fyvie slid a perfectly-weighted pass through to McIntosh and he arrowed a shot across Parish into the bottom corner.

Cove's Iain Vigurs tangles with Max Kucheriavyi
Saints finally managed to see off Cove with eight minutes to go after Taylor Steven crashed an effort off the crossbar and Carey tapped the rebound into an empty net.

