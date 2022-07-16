Cove Rangers: Scott Ross insists club will try to progress from ‘tough’ League Cup group

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Ross is under no illusions how difficult Cove Rangers will find their Premier Sports Cup group.

But the defender insists they will give it their all to try and reach the knockout rounds.

Cove face Livingston at the Balmoral Stadium today, before welcoming League Two champions Kelty Hearts to the north-east. They finish against Inverness in the Highland capital next weekend, with their fellow Championship side currently top of the group on six points.

“You’ve got two full-time teams – one of them is in the same league as us – and Kelty who have done fantastic since getting promoted from the Lowland League,” said Ross.

“It’s a tough group but you want to go win the games and see where that takes you.

“Every game you play you want to win. It’s great for the manager to see us in competitive games before the season starts. It’s good for fitness and get more ideas on the park from the manager.”

Cove started their group campaign with a scrappy 2-1 win over Albion Rovers on Tuesday night.

Games under Jim McIntyre so far have seen Cove move away from the back three which served them well last season and reinstate a back four.

It is a system which McIntyre used to good effect during his time at Ross County and Ross believes the Cove players are capable of adapting.

“Back four or back three, I think we’ve got the players to play any system that comes our way,” he said.

“It gives the manager options if he wants to go with a four or three, we’ve got the personnel to do that either way.

“I didn’t like being wide of a (back) five but centre-half in a four or a three is fine for me.”

The defence is packed with experience, with Ross, Mark Reynolds, Shay Logan and Morgyn Neill in their ranks.

The newest addition is Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler, who has the challenging task of filling the gap left by Harry Milne’s departure to Partick Thistle.

“Evan’s done well. He needed to go out and play and he was at Elgin last season – I think he was one of their best players,” added Ross.

“It’s a new level he was coming to and it’s going to be a wee bit harder for him. But if he comes and plays it’s going to be fantastic for his development going back to Aberdeen.”

Cove were far from their best on Tuesday night but ultimately emerged from Cliftonhill with all three points. Ross can see there is progress still to be made.

“We’re only four games in with a new manager,” he said. “He’s getting his ideas over to us, so we’re still buying into what he wants us to do, how he wants us to play and his tactics.

“A win is a win. The performance could be better but we got the three points, which is the main thing.”