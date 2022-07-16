Cove Rangers: Scott Ross insists club will try to progress from ‘tough’ League Cup group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers: Scott Ross insists club will try to progress from ‘tough’ League Cup group

By Jamie Durent
July 16, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross in action against St Johnstone. Photo by Gareth Jennings
Scott Ross is under no illusions how difficult Cove Rangers will find their Premier Sports Cup group.

But the defender insists they will give it their all to try and reach the knockout rounds.

Cove face Livingston at the Balmoral Stadium today, before welcoming League Two champions Kelty Hearts to the north-east. They finish against Inverness in the Highland capital next weekend, with their fellow Championship side currently top of the group on six points.

“You’ve got two full-time teams – one of them is in the same league as us – and Kelty who have done fantastic since getting promoted from the Lowland League,” said Ross.

“It’s a tough group but you want to go win the games and see where that takes you.

“Every game you play you want to win. It’s great for the manager to see us in competitive games before the season starts. It’s good for fitness and get more ideas on the park from the manager.”

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre

Cove started their group campaign with a scrappy 2-1 win over Albion Rovers on Tuesday night.

Games under Jim McIntyre so far have seen Cove move away from the back three which served them well last season and reinstate a back four.

It is a system which McIntyre used to good effect during his time at Ross County and Ross believes the Cove players are capable of adapting.

“Back four or back three, I think we’ve got the players to play any system that comes our way,” he said.

“It gives the manager options if he wants to go with a four or three, we’ve got the personnel to do that either way.

“I didn’t like being wide of a (back) five but centre-half in a four or a three is fine for me.”

Cove Rangers loanee Evan Towler challenges St Johnstone striker Theo Bair
Cove Rangers loanee Evan Towler challenges St Johnstone striker Theo Bair. Photo by Gareth Jennings

The defence is packed with experience, with Ross, Mark Reynolds, Shay Logan and Morgyn Neill in their ranks.

The newest addition is Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler, who has the challenging task of filling the gap left by Harry Milne’s departure to Partick Thistle.

“Evan’s done well. He needed to go out and play and he was at Elgin last season – I think he was one of their best players,” added Ross.

“It’s a new level he was coming to and it’s going to be a wee bit harder for him. But if he comes and plays it’s going to be fantastic for his development going back to Aberdeen.”

Cove were far from their best on Tuesday night but ultimately emerged from Cliftonhill with all three points. Ross can see there is progress still to be made.

“We’re only four games in with a new manager,” he said. “He’s getting his ideas over to us, so we’re still buying into what he wants us to do, how he wants us to play and his tactics.

“A win is a win. The performance could be better but we got the three points, which is the main thing.”

