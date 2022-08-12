Luis Longstaff keen to cut his teeth at Cove Rangers after Liverpool exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers FC

Luis Longstaff keen to cut his teeth at Cove Rangers after Liverpool exit

By Jamie Durent
August 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 1:22 pm
Luis Longstaff during his Cove Rangers debut against Morton. Photo by Dave Cowe
Luis Longstaff during his Cove Rangers debut against Morton. Photo by Dave Cowe

Luis Longstaff cut his footballing teeth at Liverpool, walking the same corridors at Melwood as some of the game’s modern greats.

But the time comes in any player’s career when the need for game-time – and ultimately development – trumps everything else.

The 21-year-old knew his time with the Reds was coming to a close and after a pre-season spent looking for a new home, he finally found one last week in the form of Championship side Cove Rangers.

His time on loan with Queen’s Park last year gave him a taste for first-team football and the Scottish game, coming up against Cove in the ultra-competitive League One.

So when the call came from the newly-promoted Aberdeen side, the door was opened on a new chapter.

“I sort of knew that if you weren’t getting in the first-team there, you didn’t want to be hanging around playing under-23s,” said Longstaff. “If you stay there too long in the 23s, you just put a hold on your career a little bit.

Luis Longstaff, right, in action for Queen's Park against Cove Rangers last season
Luis Longstaff, right, in action for Queen's Park against Cove Rangers last season

“I knew it was going to happen, but I also wanted it to happen, just so I could move on.

“If you’re not playing proper games at that age, when it comes to being 22 or 23 and you haven’t done that, it’s going to be harder to get involved because teams will take players with more experience.

“I played against Cove in three games last season. They were the toughest team to play against, in my opinion.

“I didn’t start as many games as I would have liked (at Queen’s Park), but it was my first taste of men’s football and was really enjoyable.

“I was used to moving, as I moved from the north-east to Liverpool at 15, and coming up to Scotland was a bit different. It wasn’t totally a shock to the system, but it did take a bit of time getting used to.

“One of the reasons I wanted to come here was to get game-time. At this stage of my career, it’s all about getting as many minutes as possible.”

Surprise to have former team-mate Clarkson also in north-east

Most of Longstaff’s time with Liverpool was spent with the under-23s, where he trained alongside Curtis Jones and Rhys Williams – who have both gone on to feature for the club’s first-team.

But there was a surprise for him at the weekend, when he saw his former Melwood colleague Leighton Clarkson sign for Aberdeen and mark his debut in spectacular style.

“It was a good strike for Leighton, but he’s done that quite a lot in the academy,” added Longstaff. “It didn’t really surprise me.

“I only found out he’d come up when we were on the bus to go and play Morton, so I haven’t had the chance to speak to him yet.

Leighton Clarkson fires home Aberdeen's third goal against St Mirren.
Leighton Clarkson fires home Aberdeen’s third goal against St Mirren

“Coming up you here and not knowing anyone, it’s a help having someone you do know that’s not too far away.”

Longstaff has been earmarked for a wide role at Cove under Jim McIntyre, something which he feels suits his game.

The transition from full-time to part-time football is new to him, having spent all his career in academies at Newcastle and then Liverpool.

“It’ll take a bit of time getting used to, as I’ve never done it before, but I’ve got a programme,” he said. “On Mondays and Fridays, I’ll probably go over to the ground and do a bit of work myself, to keep ticking over.

“I’ll give myself Wednesday off, as that’s what a full-time programme would be like, then train Tuesday and Thursday (with the team). I’ve got things in place.

“I feel like I’m prepared enough to cope with it and make the best out of it I can.”

He had been on trial with English League Two side Harrogate Town during pre-season, but is short on match-sharpness.

His Cove debut came as a second-half substitute in the defeat to Morton last weekend.

“I’ve been doing stuff on my own and only played one 90 minutes in the whole of pre-season,” said Longstaff. “I’m not there just yet, but if I get some more training days in and fitness work on my own, I won’t be far away.”

