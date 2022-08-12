Luis Longstaff keen to cut his teeth at Cove Rangers after Liverpool exit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luis Longstaff cut his footballing teeth at Liverpool, walking the same corridors at Melwood as some of the game’s modern greats.

But the time comes in any player’s career when the need for game-time – and ultimately development – trumps everything else.

The 21-year-old knew his time with the Reds was coming to a close and after a pre-season spent looking for a new home, he finally found one last week in the form of Championship side Cove Rangers.

His time on loan with Queen’s Park last year gave him a taste for first-team football and the Scottish game, coming up against Cove in the ultra-competitive League One.

So when the call came from the newly-promoted Aberdeen side, the door was opened on a new chapter.

“I sort of knew that if you weren’t getting in the first-team there, you didn’t want to be hanging around playing under-23s,” said Longstaff. “If you stay there too long in the 23s, you just put a hold on your career a little bit.

“I knew it was going to happen, but I also wanted it to happen, just so I could move on.

“If you’re not playing proper games at that age, when it comes to being 22 or 23 and you haven’t done that, it’s going to be harder to get involved because teams will take players with more experience.

“I played against Cove in three games last season. They were the toughest team to play against, in my opinion.

“I didn’t start as many games as I would have liked (at Queen’s Park), but it was my first taste of men’s football and was really enjoyable.

“I was used to moving, as I moved from the north-east to Liverpool at 15, and coming up to Scotland was a bit different. It wasn’t totally a shock to the system, but it did take a bit of time getting used to.

“One of the reasons I wanted to come here was to get game-time. At this stage of my career, it’s all about getting as many minutes as possible.”

Surprise to have former team-mate Clarkson also in north-east

Most of Longstaff’s time with Liverpool was spent with the under-23s, where he trained alongside Curtis Jones and Rhys Williams – who have both gone on to feature for the club’s first-team.

But there was a surprise for him at the weekend, when he saw his former Melwood colleague Leighton Clarkson sign for Aberdeen and mark his debut in spectacular style.

“It was a good strike for Leighton, but he’s done that quite a lot in the academy,” added Longstaff. “It didn’t really surprise me.

“I only found out he’d come up when we were on the bus to go and play Morton, so I haven’t had the chance to speak to him yet.

“Coming up you here and not knowing anyone, it’s a help having someone you do know that’s not too far away.”

Longstaff has been earmarked for a wide role at Cove under Jim McIntyre, something which he feels suits his game.

The transition from full-time to part-time football is new to him, having spent all his career in academies at Newcastle and then Liverpool.

“It’ll take a bit of time getting used to, as I’ve never done it before, but I’ve got a programme,” he said. “On Mondays and Fridays, I’ll probably go over to the ground and do a bit of work myself, to keep ticking over.

“I’ll give myself Wednesday off, as that’s what a full-time programme would be like, then train Tuesday and Thursday (with the team). I’ve got things in place.

“I feel like I’m prepared enough to cope with it and make the best out of it I can.”

He had been on trial with English League Two side Harrogate Town during pre-season, but is short on match-sharpness.

His Cove debut came as a second-half substitute in the defeat to Morton last weekend.

“I’ve been doing stuff on my own and only played one 90 minutes in the whole of pre-season,” said Longstaff. “I’m not there just yet, but if I get some more training days in and fitness work on my own, I won’t be far away.”