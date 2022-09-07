‘He wants to go where there’s an opportunity to play football’: Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre praises Cieran Dunne’s desire to play

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

‘He wants to go where there’s an opportunity to play football’: Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre praises Cieran Dunne’s desire to play

By Jamie Durent
September 7, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Cieran Dunne
Cove Rangers midfielder Cieran Dunne.

Jim McIntyre reckons Cieran Dunne is exactly the type of player Cove Rangers should be targeting.

Dunne arrived on a free transfer last month and has started every game since making his debut against Inverness.

He made the breakthrough in Scotland as a teenager with Falkirk before spending three years in the academy at Sunderland.

Game-time has been in short supply in Dunne’s career before moving to Cove, which McIntyre feels will give him the platform to develop.

The Cove boss was also impressed by his willingness to travel – something the club has found difficult in its recruitment process – to Aberdeen and play at a part-time level.

“Because Cieran has been down in England, travelling a couple of hours is nothing,” said McIntyre. “He wants to go where there’s an opportunity to play football and he’s going to get that with us.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Pictures by Scott Baxter
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Photo by Scott Baxter

“The rest is up to him. He’s a grounded boy who just wants to get games under his belt and get better. These are the guys you want to work with.

“He’s not here for the money. He’s here for game-time and experience. Cieran has only played 11 or 12 senior games, so he’s got a lot to learn as well. He’s not got that bank of 100 games that some 22-year-olds have.

“But he’s going to get the opportunity to play here and he’s done really well. He’s played further forward recently and that’s where I see him playing. That’s where we signed him to play.

“He’s got really good pace, he’s direct and puts good balls in. That’s the type of things we’re looking for from our wide players.”

McIntyre feels some of his other summer recruits are still getting up to speed, with Gerry McDonagh not helped by now being sidelined with a broken wrist.

“I think you can see that Luis (Longstaff) and Gerry have still got a bit of work to do,” added McIntyre. “Because they’ve not been playing not playing games.

Gerry McDonagh. Photo by Wullie Marr

“Fitness-wise in training they are fine but you need the games to get up to match-speed.”

Although the transfer window has shut for permanent signings, clubs are still able to make add loan players and it is something Cove are keen to do.

“I would like to add more but I really don’t know,” said McIntyre. “We’ve been a bit fruitless in our efforts but we’ll keep asking the question.

“The Scottish market has been difficult, 100 per cent. If you look at where most of the signings have come from, you can see that.”

Cieran Dunne gets chance to repay his proud father with Cove Rangers switch

