‘He wants to go where there’s an opportunity to play football’: Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre praises Cieran Dunne’s desire to play

Jim McIntyre reckons Cieran Dunne is exactly the type of player Cove Rangers should be targeting.

Dunne arrived on a free transfer last month and has started every game since making his debut against Inverness.

He made the breakthrough in Scotland as a teenager with Falkirk before spending three years in the academy at Sunderland.

Game-time has been in short supply in Dunne’s career before moving to Cove, which McIntyre feels will give him the platform to develop.

The Cove boss was also impressed by his willingness to travel – something the club has found difficult in its recruitment process – to Aberdeen and play at a part-time level.

“Because Cieran has been down in England, travelling a couple of hours is nothing,” said McIntyre. “He wants to go where there’s an opportunity to play football and he’s going to get that with us.

“The rest is up to him. He’s a grounded boy who just wants to get games under his belt and get better. These are the guys you want to work with.

“He’s not here for the money. He’s here for game-time and experience. Cieran has only played 11 or 12 senior games, so he’s got a lot to learn as well. He’s not got that bank of 100 games that some 22-year-olds have.

“But he’s going to get the opportunity to play here and he’s done really well. He’s played further forward recently and that’s where I see him playing. That’s where we signed him to play.

“He’s got really good pace, he’s direct and puts good balls in. That’s the type of things we’re looking for from our wide players.”

McIntyre feels some of his other summer recruits are still getting up to speed, with Gerry McDonagh not helped by now being sidelined with a broken wrist.

“I think you can see that Luis (Longstaff) and Gerry have still got a bit of work to do,” added McIntyre. “Because they’ve not been playing not playing games.

“Fitness-wise in training they are fine but you need the games to get up to match-speed.”

Although the transfer window has shut for permanent signings, clubs are still able to make add loan players and it is something Cove are keen to do.

“I would like to add more but I really don’t know,” said McIntyre. “We’ve been a bit fruitless in our efforts but we’ll keep asking the question.

“The Scottish market has been difficult, 100 per cent. If you look at where most of the signings have come from, you can see that.”