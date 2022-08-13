Austin Samuels double helps Caley Thistle see off Cove Rangers 4-1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Austin Samuels double helps Caley Thistle see off Cove Rangers 4-1

By Jamie Durent
August 13, 2022, 4:55 pm
Austin Samuels wheels away after scoring his first goal for Caley Thistle
Austin Samuels wheels away after scoring his first goal for Caley Thistle

A well-taken brace from Austin Samuels helped Caley Thistle to a 4-1 win over Cove Rangers at the Caledonian Stadium.

He opened the scoring for the Caley Jags in the first half before Aaron Doran doubled their advantage.

Robbie Leitch pulled a goal back for Cove at the start of the second half but Samuels finished again from close-range and Nathan Shaw added a fourth to seal the points.

The win lifts Billy Dodds’ side up to second in the Championship, while Cove sit in eighth.

Inverness made five changes from the draw with Arbroath a week ago, with Danny Devine, Wallace Duffy, David Carson, Shaw and George Oakley all dropping out. In came Robbie Deas, Zak Delaney, Lewis Hyde, Doran and Austin Samuels.

Cove handed a debut to new signing Cieran Dunne, with Evan Towler absent, while Morgyn Neill came into the side for Iain Vigurs and Leitch replaced Leighton McIntosh.

Cieran Dunne made his debut for Cove Rangers
Cieran Dunne made his debut for Cove Rangers

The home side were chasing their first win of the season and started brightly. Deas played through Cameron Harper and his shot across goal was well saved by Kyle Gourlay.

But the warning was not heeded by Cove and Doran’s ball carved them open, enabling Samuels to split the three-man defence and calmly lift the ball over the goalkeeper.

Gourlay was required again on 13 minutes as Billy Mckay’s turn and shot forced the stopper to spring to his right and keep the ball out. Doran was next to take aim and Gourlay was again called upon to deny Inverness.

Doran was not to be denied though and emerged through a crowd of players to direct Daniel MacKay’s shot into the net on 31 minutes. Had Mckay been able to keep his feet, he could well have made it 3-0 before the break.

Austin Samuels finishes to put Caley Thistle 1-0 up against Cove Rangers
Austin Samuels finishes to put Caley Thistle 1-0 up against Cove Rangers

Cove were poor in the first period and provided little opposition, with their only chance coming after Delaney threatened to head past his own goalkeeper.

Whatever manager Jim McIntyre said to them at half-time clearly worked, as they pulled a goal back within two minutes. Fraser Fyvie’s ball over the top was latched on to by Megginson and while his shot was saved by the feet of Ridgers, Leitch was able to turn home the rebound.

The visitors were a much more enterprising outfit in the second half, which came after changing from a back three to a four. The man who came on at half-time – Vigurs – finished off a neat move but Ridgers clung on at this near post.

Inverness did restore their two-goal lead though with 15 minutes to go, with Mckay’s ball across the face of goal turned in by Samuels.

Robbie Leitch pulled Cove Rangers back into the game
Robbie Leitch pulled Cove Rangers back into the game

Samuels was denied his hat-trick by Gourlay in stoppage-time but substitute Shaw was on hand to roll the ball into an unguarded net.

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1) – Ridgers 6; Hyde 6, Delaney 6, Deas 6, Harper 6, MacGregor 6, Allardice 7, Samuels 7, Doran 7 (Shaw 82), MacKay 6 (Boyd 78), Mckay 6 (Oakley 88). Subs not used – Mackay, Nicolson.

COVE RANGERS (3-4-3) – Gourlay 6; Ross 5, Neill 5 (Vigurs 46), Reynolds 5, Logan 6, Fyvie 6 (McDonagh 79), Scully 6, Dunne 7, Leitch 6 (McIntosh 79), Megginson 6, Masson 6 (Longstaff 69). Subs not used – McKenzie, Thomas.

Referee – Greg Aitken 5.

Attendance – 2,106.

Man of the match – Austin Samuels.

