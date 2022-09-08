‘It was nice as they hadn’t seen me race for a while’: Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw savours Games moment with parents after bronze medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

‘It was nice as they hadn’t seen me race for a while’: Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw savours Games moment with parents after bronze medal

By Jamie Durent
September 8, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw after her bronze medal in the 100m on Friday. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw after her bronze medal in the 100m on Friday. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

The coolest moment of Toni Shaw’s Commonwealth Games was captured on camera, the moment she rewarded her parents’ support.

The Aberdeen swimmer won bronze in the S9 100m freestyle in Birmingham and immediately picked out her parents, Shona and Martin, who were in the crowd at the Aquatics Centre in Sandwell.

Twelve months earlier, they were not able to go out to Tokyo as their daughter brought home a bronze medal from the Paralympic Games. Given the tight Covid guidelines around the Paralympics, they had to make do with an armchair view back home in the Granite City.

But at a Commonwealth Games that delivered plenty of moments to celebrate from a Scottish perspective, Shaw got a special family one to share.

“That’s what everyone wants to go there and do, win a medal,” said Shaw. “I don’t really remember much about the race – I haven’t watched it back.

“I was obviously really happy and my family were there, so I went to give them a big hug. It was nice as they hadn’t seen me race for a while and obviously weren’t able to go out to Tokyo.

“To be honest I don’t think my dad was that bothered about the swimming – he just wanted to go out to Japan!

“Every time you get a chance to be part of Team Scotland, it’s special because everyone is so supportive of each other.

Scotland's Toni Shaw celebrates with her family after winning bronze in the Women's 100m Freestyle S9 - Final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
Scotland’s Toni Shaw celebrates with her family after winning bronze in the Women’s 100m Freestyle S9 – Final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Shaw was the youngest athlete selected for Scotland at the Gold Coast Games, making her big-event debut at the age of just 14.

Even though she is still a teenager, Shaw approaches elite sport with a wise head.

Swimming is one of those sports at the Games were athletes can be competing continually, in more than one discipline. Races soon stack up.

Poor or positive performances almost have to be treated with a cold indifference, so as to not allow any emotions carry over into the next event.

“It’s very different being there quite a lot older. Before I was thinking ‘this is cool’ but now I was able to take a bit more in.

“With swimming, once you’ve done one thing you want to do something else. Obviously, you’re happy with what you’ve done and enjoy it for a bit but then there’s always something else to look forward to.

Australia’s Emily Beecroft, silver, hugs Scotland’s Toni Shaw, bronze after the Women’s 100m Freestyle S9 – Final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day one of 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. David Davies/PA Wire

“You can’t be too happy or sad in the moment. If you have a good race you don’t forget about it but until you finish the meet, you put it to the back of your mind.

“We did really well – I don’t think anyone expected us to get that many medals.”

If all goes well, Shaw should have many years ahead of her in international competition. The next Games in four years’ time will be held in Victoria in Australia, which would bring her back to where it all started.

“I would love to go back to Australia (in four years’ time). It would be so nice to be part of Team Scotland again.

“Everyone says to me that surely I don’t get nervous because I’ve been doing it for so long, but I still get the same butterflies before a race.”

