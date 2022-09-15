Cove Rangers loanee Max Johnston looks to build on experiences at Queen of the South after Balmoral Stadium switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Max Johnston hopes he can build on his loan experiences at Queen of the South having joined Cove Rangers for the rest of the season.

The young Motherwell defender is back on loan in the Championship after a spell with the Doonhamers last campaign, which ultimately finished with them dropping out of the second tier.

Johnston became Cove’s sixth signing last week and looks set to compete with veteran Shay Logan for the right-back spot. The club further strengthened its defensive options with the signing of Kyle McClelland on loan from Hibernian this week.

While his time with Queens ended in disappointment, Johnston wants to kick on with Cove and get more games under his belt.

“It was a hard season getting relegated but I enjoyed playing in the Championship at my age,” said Johnston. “I learned a lot more playing men’s football.

“It was good for me to get 30 games under my belt and I’m really grateful for that.

“It’s a tough league where anyone can beat anyone. It’s going to be hard but hopefully, we can finish as high as possible.

“The Motherwell manager, Stephen Hammell, told me I could go out on loan so I asked my agent to ask about it. Cove are a really good team and I wanted to come.

“There’s a lot of good players here and competition is going to be a challenge but I’m going to do everything I can to get into the team.

“Shay is a really good experienced player that I can learn from and do some of the things he does,” added Johnston.

“Hopefully I can get forward, contribute to attacking play by getting crosses in the box and chipping in with a few assists and goals.”

The 18-year-old comes from a footballing family, with his father Allan turning out for Hearts, Rangers, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Kilmarnock and Scotland in a long playing career, before turning his hand to management with Queens, Killie and Dunfermline.

His uncle Sammy was also a professional footballer who played more than 150 times for St Johnstone.

“I’m really lucky to have my dad to look over my games with and analyse my performance,” he said. “The football talk can be constant but I’m sure my mum doesn’t mind.

🆕 Cove Rangers FC are delighted to announce the signing of defender Max Johnston on loan from @MotherwellFC until the end of the season! Welcome to Balmoral Stadium, Max! 🤝 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) September 6, 2022

“He thought it would be a good club for me to come to and hopefully I can do my best here.”

Johnston is a Scotland under-19 international and the latest in a strong production line to come through the Motherwell academy.

“It’s a really good club for bringing through young players,” he added. “There’s been Allan Campbell and David Turnbull breaking through, getting their moves and being capped for Scotland.

“It’s really good to see and it does motivate you.”