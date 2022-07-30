Cove Rangers 2-0 Raith Rovers: Jim McIntyre’s side make perfect start to Championship season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers 2-0 Raith Rovers: Jim McIntyre’s side make perfect start to Championship season

By Danny Law
July 30, 2022, 4:52 pm
Cove's Mitch Megginson makes it 1-0 against Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove's Mitch Megginson makes it 1-0 against Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium.

Cove Rangers made a flying start to life in the Scottish Championship with a 2-0 victory against Raith Rovers.

Mitch Megginson broke the deadlock after eight minutes and doubled the advantage with a low drive five minutes into the second half.

Raith Rovers hit the woodwork twice through Ethan Ross and Scott Brown but Cove held out for a welcome win on the opening day of the league season.

Cove went with the same line-up that started the previous week’s Premier Sports Cup group match against Caley Thistle which finished 1-1 with Inverness winning the bonus point shootout.

Last season’s League 1 title success was marked before the game with the unfurling of the league flag with a crowd of 1,138 at Balmoral Stadium to see Cove’s first game in the second tier of Scottish football.

The home side made a positive start with Connor Scully firing over from the edge of the area before Raith carved out their first opening when Sam Stanton powered down the left and crossed for Jamie Gullan who couldn’t find the target from close range.

A moment of controversy followed when Cove captain Megginson fell to ground after an apparent push from his Raith counterpart Scott Brown but referee Matthew MacDermid was unmoved.

Cove Rangers unfurl the League 1 championship flag. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The home side made the breakthrough with only eight minutes on the clock. A well-worked corner kick routine saw Fraser Fyvie’s corner kick flicked on by Scott Ross for Megginson to nod home from close range.

Raith began to build up the pressure on the home defence with Mark Reynolds called upon to block one goal-bound effort from Ethan Ross before Sam Stanton drilled a low attempt harmlessly wide.

A superb sliding tackle from Shay Logan prevented Kyle Connell racing clear on goal before the hosts almost capitalised from some terrible Raith defending when Iain Vigurs met a searching Ross free kick unmarked but volleyed over.

Cove’s Connor Scully outjumps Raith’s Dylan Easton. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Cove had a let-off before the break when Ethan Ross manufactured a yard of space in a packed penalty area and smashed a powerful hit off the crossbar.

A stunning save from Kyle Gourlay denied Aidan Connolly a superb equaliser as an entertaining opening period came to an end.

Cove made a fast start to the second half with Leighton McIntosh nodding over from a Logan cross before the home side doubled their advantage five minutes after the restart.

Again, the home side capitalised on some poor Raith defending with Fyvie laying the ball into the path of Megginson who drilled home.

Cove were playing with confidence with a neat back-heel from Megginson helping release McIntosh on goal but the former Peterhead player was thwarted by a last-ditch interception from Ross Millen.

Former Peterhead captain Scott Brown, deployed at centre-half and wearing the armband for his new side, made an excellent block to deny Fyvie a certain goal.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson celebrates his second of the afternoon.

Raith defender Millen showed his frustration at being replaced by Dario Zanatta after 63 minutes by kicking the side of the away dugout.

The visitors should have reduced the deficit after 67 minutes but Connell could find no way past Gourlay.

Cove were almost gifted a third when a careless error from Liam Dick offered Robbie Leitch a free shot on goal but he fired wide.

Raith almost pulled a goal back with eight minutes to go when Brown’s shot took a wicked deflection and bounched back off the post.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]