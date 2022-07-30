Cove Rangers 2-0 Raith Rovers: Jim McIntyre’s side make perfect start to Championship season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers made a flying start to life in the Scottish Championship with a 2-0 victory against Raith Rovers.

Mitch Megginson broke the deadlock after eight minutes and doubled the advantage with a low drive five minutes into the second half.

Raith Rovers hit the woodwork twice through Ethan Ross and Scott Brown but Cove held out for a welcome win on the opening day of the league season.

Cove went with the same line-up that started the previous week’s Premier Sports Cup group match against Caley Thistle which finished 1-1 with Inverness winning the bonus point shootout.

Last season’s League 1 title success was marked before the game with the unfurling of the league flag with a crowd of 1,138 at Balmoral Stadium to see Cove’s first game in the second tier of Scottish football.

The home side made a positive start with Connor Scully firing over from the edge of the area before Raith carved out their first opening when Sam Stanton powered down the left and crossed for Jamie Gullan who couldn’t find the target from close range.

A moment of controversy followed when Cove captain Megginson fell to ground after an apparent push from his Raith counterpart Scott Brown but referee Matthew MacDermid was unmoved.

The home side made the breakthrough with only eight minutes on the clock. A well-worked corner kick routine saw Fraser Fyvie’s corner kick flicked on by Scott Ross for Megginson to nod home from close range.

Raith began to build up the pressure on the home defence with Mark Reynolds called upon to block one goal-bound effort from Ethan Ross before Sam Stanton drilled a low attempt harmlessly wide.

A superb sliding tackle from Shay Logan prevented Kyle Connell racing clear on goal before the hosts almost capitalised from some terrible Raith defending when Iain Vigurs met a searching Ross free kick unmarked but volleyed over.

Cove had a let-off before the break when Ethan Ross manufactured a yard of space in a packed penalty area and smashed a powerful hit off the crossbar.

A stunning save from Kyle Gourlay denied Aidan Connolly a superb equaliser as an entertaining opening period came to an end.

Cove made a fast start to the second half with Leighton McIntosh nodding over from a Logan cross before the home side doubled their advantage five minutes after the restart.

Again, the home side capitalised on some poor Raith defending with Fyvie laying the ball into the path of Megginson who drilled home.

Cove were playing with confidence with a neat back-heel from Megginson helping release McIntosh on goal but the former Peterhead player was thwarted by a last-ditch interception from Ross Millen.

Former Peterhead captain Scott Brown, deployed at centre-half and wearing the armband for his new side, made an excellent block to deny Fyvie a certain goal.

Raith defender Millen showed his frustration at being replaced by Dario Zanatta after 63 minutes by kicking the side of the away dugout.

The visitors should have reduced the deficit after 67 minutes but Connell could find no way past Gourlay.

Cove were almost gifted a third when a careless error from Liam Dick offered Robbie Leitch a free shot on goal but he fired wide.

Raith almost pulled a goal back with eight minutes to go when Brown’s shot took a wicked deflection and bounched back off the post.