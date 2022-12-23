Cove Rangers: Fraser Fyvie aims for festive cheer with victory over Hamilton Accies in Friday night clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers: Fraser Fyvie aims for festive cheer with victory over Hamilton Accies in Friday night clash

By Jamie Durent
December 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 23, 2022, 7:26 am
Fraser Fyvie in action for Cove Rangers against Hamilton. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Fraser Fyvie in action for Cove Rangers against Hamilton. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Fraser Fyvie wants Cove Rangers to deliver a festive treat by winning tonight’s bottom-half battle with Hamilton Accies.

Cove were left smarting from their last game against the Accies, after they let a 4-1 lead slip to only take a point from their trip to New Douglas Park.

The last time relegation-threatened Hamilton visited Cove the two sides also had to share the spoils, with Jim McIntyre’s side twice having to come from behind.

The onus is also on both sides to get a result, given their respective positions in the table. Cove are four points above the relegation play-off place, while Accies are three points adrift of Arbroath at the foot of the division.

“We probably shot ourselves in the foot a bit down there. They’ll be strong, they’ll be at it. They need the points and so do we,” said Fyvie.

“It’s a game we’re looking forward to and we want to get three points at home before Christmas.

“When you’re down near the bottom, you need to focus on yourself and putting in good collective performances. But you also need to have an eye on what’s above you, which is where we want to go.

“We don’t want to keep looking back the way, but that’s where we are at the minute. There’s definitely a bit more meaning to the game.

“I was injured for the last time at Hamilton. Psychologically it was tough to take because we’d scored four goals and we dominated the majority of the game.

“But it shows if you switch off for any moment in the game, it can turn on its head. It probably gave us a lesson that we need to manage games better in the Championship, which we’ve done a bit better since.”

Fraser Fyvie, front right, at the launch of Cove Rangers' centenary book. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraser Fyvie, front right, at the launch of Cove Rangers’ centenary book. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Late goals have largely been the undoing of Cove, with the Accies game, plus home contests against Partick Thistle and Morton, depriving them of points.

But by and large Cove have held their own at this level this season, which is their first at Championship level.

“The league speaks for itself, in terms of tallies of points,” said Fyvie. “We’re only 10 points off top. We’re not far away from fifth, sixth and seventh.

“Anybody can beat anybody and it’s been shown already. You can’t take any game for granted. You have to turn up for every game, from the off, because everybody can beat everybody in this league.”

The notion of Friday night football is also something which appeals to Fyvie.

The game had originally been pencilled in for Christmas Eve but both clubs agreed to bring the game forward to the Friday evening.

“I love it,” added Fyvie. “I think it got introduced when I was still at Aberdeen – we played a few games on a Friday. You usually get a decent crowd, particularly just before Christmas.

“Players enjoy it, fans seem to enjoy it, and it’s something different to look forward to.”

