Cove Rangers: Queen’s Park switch gives club four home games in January

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers’ game with Queen’s Park next month has been switched – giving them four home games in January.

Cove were due to travel to face Queen’s on January 7 but due to the redevelopment of Lesser Hampden still not being ready, the game will now be played at the Balmoral Stadium.

The reverse fixture, which was due to take place on March 11 in Aberdeen, will now be a home game for the Spiders.

January will now see Cove play four times at home. After the Queen’s game, they will face Raith Rovers on the 14th before back-to-back games against Ayr United.

The first is a Scottish Cup tie on January 21, before a Friday night Championship contest six days later.