Aberdeen city centre home designed by Archibald Simpson on market for £475,000

By Rosemary Lowne
December 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 20, 2022, 6:59 pm
This beautiful property has three bedrooms, an elegant lounge, kitchen/diner and a large back garden. All photos supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.
Like a diamond encrusted in a rock of granite is the best way to describe this precious gem of a home.

Located in Albert Terrace, a pretty conservation area which is just a stone’s throw away from Union Street, this three-bedroom traditional B-listed mid-terraced property is brimming with charm and character.

Traditional on the outside with its striking granite exterior, the home’s modern interior is a revelation.

Struck by its beauty and the central yet quiet location – close to Ashley Road Primary school and Aberdeen Grammar School – Andrew Eagle and his wife Jasna knew instantly it was the perfect property for them and their daughter Alexia.

This charming home blends period features with modern interior.

“We were first attracted by the location,” says Andrew.

“It’s one of Aberdeen’s most prestigious streets and very close to the city centre with all its amenities such as theatres and restaurants while also being quiet and cosy.”

From the beautiful lounge and the stylish kitchen/dining area to the three spacious bedrooms and large garden, Andrew and his family have enjoyed everything about their wonderful home.

Aberdeen home dates back to 1800s and has ties to Archibald Simpson

But the family have reluctantly put their home on the market.

“Jasna is a musician and has been offered some really exciting work, so we are relocating,” explains Andrew.

Cooking is never a chore in this delectable kitchen/diner.

With its solid granite foundations and superb interior, it’s hard to believe that 28 Albert Terrace was built so long ago.

“It was built around 1860 by one of Aberdeen’s most renowned architects, Archibald Simpson,” says Andrew.

“The property still retains many original features such as wooden window shutters.”

Plethora of period features

Adorned with period features such as cornicing and a natural wood floor, the hallway sets the property bar high.

The good first impressions continue in the attractive lounge which has a high ceiling, complementing cornicing and two arched alcoves with cupboards.

Thanks to the home’s modern features and well-maintained period features, Andrew says it’s in walk-in condition.

Eating out is sure to become a thing of the past with this stunning dining space.

“We’ve ensured everything is in good working order,” says Andrew.

“We had plans to put a log burning stove into the living room.”

Keeping things on the boil is the sleek kitchen/dining area with breakfast bar, stylish fitted units, space for dining, a central island and restored shutters overlooking the back garden as well as access to the laundry room.

Andrew says the property lends itself to entertaining.

“We’ve had some lovely dinner party evenings with neighbours, who are lovely both sides, friends and family,” he says.

Completing this floor is a toilet with wash-hand basin.

Three cosy bedrooms

Upstairs, there are three cosy bedrooms, the first of which is a bright double room with bespoke wardrobes and a striking traditional sash and case bay window.

The second bedroom is another great-sized double bedroom also with a traditional sash and bay window plus plenty of storage space and a fireplace.

Wake up refreshed and raring to go after a great sleep in this bedroom.

Meanwhile, the third bedroom, which also has a fireplace, could potentially be used as a study, nursery or as a single bedroom.

Completing this floor is the shower room.

Working from home has never been easier.

Beautiful south-facing garden

Outside, there is a gated garden at the front of the property while the back garden has a low maintenance area of grass as well as a cellar and single garage.

It’s the garden and the kitchen that Andrew says he’s enjoyed the most.

“In summer it was glorious having lunch and dinner out there,” he says.

The south-facing garden basks in sunlight.

“It is south-facing so it gets a lot of light.

“I’ll also miss the lovely kitchen with its original features and the hallway stairs that literally sweep you upwards.”

Asked who he thinks will suit the property next, Andrew says: “A young couple, family or retired individuals or couples.

“Anyone who likes living close to the buzz of a city centre but far enough away for it to be quiet.”

The property has a single garage.

It’s also worth mentioning that this home has gas central heating, partial double glazing and all floor coverings, blinds, light fittings, integrated appliances, the tumble dryer, fridge/freezer and AGA cooker are included in the sale.

Location-wise, Albert Terrace is set away from through traffic and has an otherworldly feel to it with mature trees and Victorian-style street lamps complemented by street cobbles and flagstone paving.

28 Albert Terrace, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £475,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace online, or call at 01224 564636. 

