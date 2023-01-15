Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley feels Raith Rovers point could be important

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Hartley feels the point against Raith Rovers could be a big one for Cove Rangers before the end of the season.

Morgyn Neill’s stoppage-time header ensured Cove grabbed a point, after twice trailing the Kirkcaldy outfit.

It keeps the gap between them and second-bottom Arbroath to four points in the relegation battle.

“I think we were all hoping for that – it didn’t matter who put the ball in the net,” said Hartley.

“In the last period of the game we just had to throw the ball in the box and hopefully get a wee bit of luck.

“We were OK in the first half and conceded two poor goals. We didn’t create enough in the second half but it could be a big point between now and the end of the season.

“You have to look at what you’re doing. You can’t look at the other teams. We just have to concentrate on getting as many points as we can between now and the end of the season.”

“At 2-1 you’re always in the game. We said at half-time that if we can’t win the game, make sure we don’t lose it.”

He was pleased for defender Neill, who was set to leave Cove last week before Hartley returned as manager and wanted to keep him at the club.

“Sometimes you need that bit of luck in football,” said Hartley. “Sometimes you’re not part of the plans and all of a sudden, you’re kept and score a crucial equaliser.

“We know with Morgyn, he’s a whole-hearted player. He knows his ability and what he can and can’t do. I’m really pleased for him.”