Cove Rangers 2-2 Raith Rovers: The Verdict – ratings, talking points and star man as Morgyn Neill grabs late point for Aberdeen side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers 2-2 Raith Rovers: The Verdict – ratings, talking points and star man as Morgyn Neill grabs late point for Aberdeen side

By Jamie Durent
January 14, 2023, 7:00 pm
Morgyn Neill celebrates his late equaliser for Cove Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Morgyn Neill celebrates his late equaliser for Cove Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Morgyn Neill grabbed Cove Rangers a point as his late header earned a 2-2 draw with Raith Rovers at the Balmoral Stadium.

Raith took the lead after 29 minutes, with neat build-up play seeing Jamie Gullan put Lewis Vaughan through on goal and he dinked the ball over the goalkeeper.

But their advantage lasted only three minutes. Connor Scully floated a free-kick into the box, which Neill headed against the arm of Ryan Nolan. Leighton McIntosh converted from the spot.

Lewis Vaughan dinks home the opener for Raith Rovers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lewis Vaughan dinks home the opener for Raith Rovers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Vaughan had a penalty appeal of his own waved off before the break but Dylan Easton’s half-volley ensured Raith went into the interval in front.

Cove had calls for a second penalty at the start of the second period – for another Nolan hand-ball – ignored by referee Lloyd Wilson but were failing to properly test Jamie MacDonald.

It was left until the third minute of stoppage-time for them to snatch a point, with Neill stooping to head in from Connor Scully’s acrobatic pass.

Absence of Mitch Megginson

The Cove captain had been struggling all week with an illness and was only deemed fit enough for a spot on the bench.

McIntosh, so often used as an impact player this season, was handed his chance up top from the start.

Leighton McIntosh started up front for Cove. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Leighton McIntosh started up front for Cove. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Cove have primarily played with two up top this season, with Gerry McDonagh alongside Megginson, but he too is absent with a dead leg.

McIntosh was required to hold the ball up and bring the attacking midfielders into play, while also ensuring he was a threat in the penalty area.

He had one early header which nearly contributed to a comedy of errors between Tom Lang and Raith goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald, before the pair finally dealt with the situation.

His first-half penalty was converted with relative ease before he was shifted out to the right, with Megginson given the last half-an-hour.

Debut for Brody Paterson

The full-back joined on loan from Hartlepool United this week and was pitched straight into the starting line-up, with Cove shifting to a back four.

Paterson likes to get forward down the left and with centre-back Kyle McClelland shifted to a a more defensive right-back role, it gave him greater license to push on.

Brody Paterson made his Cove Rangers debut. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brody Paterson made his Cove Rangers debut. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There were signs of him dove-tailing well with Cieran Dunne, with both players natural left-footers. They were able to work together to create overloads but also when Paterson pushed on, Dunne was able to drop in and fill the gap.

Cove have not been able to replace Harry Milne since he departed for Partick Thistle last summer, with the loan for Evan Towler not working out, so Paterson looks set for an extended run in the side.

Late goals vital at the foot of the Championship

At one stage on Saturday afternoon, the gap between Cove and Arbroath, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, had been cut to a point.

The Red Lichties were leading 2-1 at Ayr United while Cove trailed against Raith.

However, Sean McGinty levelled with 15 minutes to go at Somerset Park and then with Neill’s heroics in stoppage-time, the gap remains at four points.

Bottom side Hamilton Accies recorded a much-needed win at home to Morton to keep the pressure on the two sides immediately above them.

There are sure to be more twists and turns to come over the next few months.

Player ratings

COVE RANGERS (4-4-1-1) – Gourlay 6; McClelland 6, Neill 6, Reynolds 6, Paterson 6, Longstaff 5 (Glass 62), Yule 5, Scully 6, Dunne 6 (Masson 74), Leitch 5 (Megginson 62), McIntosh 6. Subs not used – McKenzie, Ross, Vigurs.

RAITH ROVERS (4-2-3-1) – MacDonald 6; Millen 6, Nolan 5, Lang 6, Dick 6, Brown 7, Spencer 6, Connolly 6, Vaughan 7 (Frederiksen 85), Easton 6 (Mitchell 83), Gullan 6 (McBride 79). Subs not used – McNeil, Arnott, Young, Masson.

Referee – Lloyd Wilson 6.

Star man

Lewis Vaughan – Took his goal well and was always a threat, finding pockets of space in behind Jamie Gullan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley feels Raith Rovers point could be important
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Morgyn Neill lifts lid on Cove Rangers exit U-turn after almost joining Alloa Athletic
Paul Hartley made his return to the Cove dugout. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Defence on the agenda for Paul Hartley in January transfer window
Charlie Gilmour was injured in Cove Rangers' game with Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Charlie Gilmour: St Johnstone recall midfielder from Cove Rangers loan after ankle injury
Brody Paterson during his time with Hartlepool United. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13632754k)
Brody Paterson eyes game-time after making Cove Rangers loan switch
Evan Towler, who is on loan at Cove Rangers from Aberdeen
Evan Towler heads to Elgin City after Aberdeen recall him from Cove Rangers loan
New Cove Rangers signing Brody Paterson. Image: Cove Rangers FC
Cove Rangers complete loan move for Hartlepool's Brody Paterson
Brody Paterson in action for Hartlepool United. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13627163k)
Brody Paterson: Hartlepool boss Keith Curle confirms Cove Rangers interest in defender
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley singles out 'embarrassing' goals on his Balmoral return
Simon Murray bagged four for Queen's Park as they thumped Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers 0-6 Queen's Park: The Verdict - ratings, talking points and star man…

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks