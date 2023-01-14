Cove Rangers 2-2 Raith Rovers: The Verdict – ratings, talking points and star man as Morgyn Neill grabs late point for Aberdeen side

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morgyn Neill grabbed Cove Rangers a point as his late header earned a 2-2 draw with Raith Rovers at the Balmoral Stadium.

Raith took the lead after 29 minutes, with neat build-up play seeing Jamie Gullan put Lewis Vaughan through on goal and he dinked the ball over the goalkeeper.

But their advantage lasted only three minutes. Connor Scully floated a free-kick into the box, which Neill headed against the arm of Ryan Nolan. Leighton McIntosh converted from the spot.

Vaughan had a penalty appeal of his own waved off before the break but Dylan Easton’s half-volley ensured Raith went into the interval in front.

Cove had calls for a second penalty at the start of the second period – for another Nolan hand-ball – ignored by referee Lloyd Wilson but were failing to properly test Jamie MacDonald.

It was left until the third minute of stoppage-time for them to snatch a point, with Neill stooping to head in from Connor Scully’s acrobatic pass.

Absence of Mitch Megginson

The Cove captain had been struggling all week with an illness and was only deemed fit enough for a spot on the bench.

McIntosh, so often used as an impact player this season, was handed his chance up top from the start.

Cove have primarily played with two up top this season, with Gerry McDonagh alongside Megginson, but he too is absent with a dead leg.

McIntosh was required to hold the ball up and bring the attacking midfielders into play, while also ensuring he was a threat in the penalty area.

He had one early header which nearly contributed to a comedy of errors between Tom Lang and Raith goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald, before the pair finally dealt with the situation.

His first-half penalty was converted with relative ease before he was shifted out to the right, with Megginson given the last half-an-hour.

Debut for Brody Paterson

The full-back joined on loan from Hartlepool United this week and was pitched straight into the starting line-up, with Cove shifting to a back four.

Paterson likes to get forward down the left and with centre-back Kyle McClelland shifted to a a more defensive right-back role, it gave him greater license to push on.

There were signs of him dove-tailing well with Cieran Dunne, with both players natural left-footers. They were able to work together to create overloads but also when Paterson pushed on, Dunne was able to drop in and fill the gap.

Cove have not been able to replace Harry Milne since he departed for Partick Thistle last summer, with the loan for Evan Towler not working out, so Paterson looks set for an extended run in the side.

Late goals vital at the foot of the Championship

At one stage on Saturday afternoon, the gap between Cove and Arbroath, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, had been cut to a point.

The Red Lichties were leading 2-1 at Ayr United while Cove trailed against Raith.

However, Sean McGinty levelled with 15 minutes to go at Somerset Park and then with Neill’s heroics in stoppage-time, the gap remains at four points.

Bottom side Hamilton Accies recorded a much-needed win at home to Morton to keep the pressure on the two sides immediately above them.

There are sure to be more twists and turns to come over the next few months.

Player ratings

COVE RANGERS (4-4-1-1) – Gourlay 6; McClelland 6, Neill 6, Reynolds 6, Paterson 6, Longstaff 5 (Glass 62), Yule 5, Scully 6, Dunne 6 (Masson 74), Leitch 5 (Megginson 62), McIntosh 6. Subs not used – McKenzie, Ross, Vigurs.

RAITH ROVERS (4-2-3-1) – MacDonald 6; Millen 6, Nolan 5, Lang 6, Dick 6, Brown 7, Spencer 6, Connolly 6, Vaughan 7 (Frederiksen 85), Easton 6 (Mitchell 83), Gullan 6 (McBride 79). Subs not used – McNeil, Arnott, Young, Masson.

Referee – Lloyd Wilson 6.

Star man

Lewis Vaughan – Took his goal well and was always a threat, finding pockets of space in behind Jamie Gullan.