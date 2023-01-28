‘Give it to someone who will make it work for the community’: Invergordon Museum trustees ask councillors to help secure asset

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The trustees of Invergordon Museum have set their intention to take over the town hall.

The charity has written to Highland Council on January 9, pleading with the authority not to sell it for a “pittance”.

The town hall was put up for sale in November with an asking price of £70,000.

In an update on social media it said that it was already in discussion with anchor tenants who it hopes will share the building.

‘We want to purchase the town hall’

The trustees are hoping to include a cinema/theatre, a genealogy centre/tartan centre and, eventually, a museum extension upstairs, with interactive features.

The post reads: “On January 9 the museum submitted its expression of interest in purchasing the town hall.

“We had already met with one of our perspective anchor tenants who is looking at running the cinema/theatre to put on what they say will be nightly productions which will benefit the local area.

“In the past few weeks, we have been having meetings with other perspective tenants as well as people who have experience in starting and running their own cinema. These meetings are productive and ongoing.”

The group are also meeting with the town’s common good fund committee. The committee own the town hall.

20% of profits back to common good

The update continues: “We are aware there is lots of interest for the purchase of the town hall. We are further aware that some are doubting the museum’s ability to get the funding to do the work the town hall needs. This is incorrect. As a museum, we have access to more pots of money than others, for projects such as this.

“This museum has operated since 2004 and it is now doing more than ever to support the community and is even opening its doors in the winter time. We have a record of success.”

TOWN HALL UPDATEDear all, I wanted to give an update on the progress in relation to our plans to take over the Town… Posted by Invergordon Museum on Monday, 23 January 2023

The group said it planned to give 20% of all profits back to the common good fund.

Asking people to write to the area’s four Highland councillors to urge them to back the proposal, the post continued: “We ask you to tell them that you do not wish the hall to be sold for a pittance and that you would rather it be given to somebody who will make it work for the community.”

What do you get for £70,000?

The B-listed building comprises a former cinema/hall and space at rear for car parking.

It was constructed in 1871, thetwo-storey building has an internal floor area of approximately 6297ft2.

To the rear of the building there is a one-and-a-half storey extension built in 1934.

On the outside there is a relief carving of Neptune.

Inside the building there is:

99-seat theatre

Gas and Electric heating

Fully furnished kitchen

Functioning Bathrooms

Furnished theatre room and projector with screen

Stereo sound system

First floor office

First floor hall and storage