Iain Vigurs made no excuses during exile period at Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Iain Vigurs refused to get downhearted during his months in the wilderness at Cove Rangers.

Veteran midfielder Vigurs made his first start in four months on Tuesday night, playing 85 minutes in the 3-0 defeat to Ayr United in the Scottish Cup.

Since that Challenge Cup game against Raith Rovers on September 24, he had played less than half-an-hour of football in the Championship, restricted to cameo roles in four games.

He was well down the pecking order under previous boss Jim McIntyre, who paired Charlie Gilmour and Blair Yule together in the middle of the park.

But, with injuries and absentees biting hard, Vigurs was restored to the line-up on Tuesday by Paul Hartley.

It has not been easy, particularly with Vigurs travelling from Dingwall for training and games, but he has been keen not to make excuses.

“Sometimes you don’t fit into certain ways of playing. That’s just how it was,” said Vigurs. “I understood it and I didn’t grumble about it.

Frustration

“I tried to support the boys as much as I could and I enjoy being here.

“Of course, it was frustrating. It would be frustrating for any footballer not to be able to do their job.

🤝 Thanks to our Match Sponsor (ACE)

& Matchball Sponsor (Remap Aberdeen) for their support tonight Iain Vigurs was chosen as the MOTM#MatchdayAtCove pic.twitter.com/GzzdMy9V80 — CRFC Commercial (@CoveCommercial) January 31, 2023

“I knew what I was getting into (the travelling) when I signed for the club. I can’t use that as an excuse for anything.

“I signed here and I knew exactly what it entailed. I just need to get on with it.”

With injuries to Blair Yule and Fraser Fyvie, the middle of the park for Cove does need some competition.

Miko Virtanen will return at the weekend, after being ineligible to face Ayr, while David Bangala has joined on loan from the Honest Men.

Missing quality

But Fyvie and Yule have been pivotal figures for Cove, and their absences – both due to ankle injuries – are sure to be felt.

“They’re usually my legs, so I’m in trouble!” added Vigurs. “But they’re big misses, so we need them back as soon as possible.

“When you’re missing quality like that you’re going to be up against it.

“But we’ve still got a lot of quality players out there so we need to turn it round ourselves.

“Does it mean a bigger role going forward for me? We’ll have to wait and see.

“We got beat on Tuesday night, so anything can happen.”

Finding any sort of match-fitness will take time for 34-year-old Vigurs, who was a regular in the side during their run to the League One title last season.

“It’s been four months since my last game,” he said. “It’s just about getting your legs back and you’re going to suffer from fatigue – particularly at my age.

“In all honesty, it’s just good to get out there and play. It’s been a while.”