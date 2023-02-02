Iain Vigurs made no excuses during exile period at Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Iain Vigurs made no excuses during exile period at Cove Rangers

By Jamie Durent
February 2, 2023, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs.
Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Iain Vigurs refused to get downhearted during his months in the wilderness at Cove Rangers.

Veteran midfielder Vigurs made his first start in four months on Tuesday night, playing 85 minutes in the 3-0 defeat to Ayr United in the Scottish Cup.

Since that Challenge Cup game against Raith Rovers on September 24, he had played less than half-an-hour of football in the Championship, restricted to cameo roles in four games.

He was well down the pecking order under previous boss Jim McIntyre, who paired Charlie Gilmour and Blair Yule together in the middle of the park.

But, with injuries and absentees biting hard, Vigurs was restored to the line-up on Tuesday by Paul Hartley.

It has not been easy, particularly with Vigurs travelling from Dingwall for training and games, but he has been keen not to make excuses.

“Sometimes you don’t fit into certain ways of playing. That’s just how it was,” said Vigurs. “I understood it and I didn’t grumble about it.

Frustration

“I tried to support the boys as much as I could and I enjoy being here.

“Of course, it was frustrating. It would be frustrating for any footballer not to be able to do their job.

“I knew what I was getting into (the travelling) when I signed for the club. I can’t use that as an excuse for anything.

“I signed here and I knew exactly what it entailed. I just need to get on with it.”

With injuries to Blair Yule and Fraser Fyvie, the middle of the park for Cove does need some competition.

Miko Virtanen will return at the weekend, after being ineligible to face Ayr, while David Bangala has joined on loan from the Honest Men.

Missing quality

But Fyvie and Yule have been pivotal figures for Cove, and their absences – both due to ankle injuries – are sure to be felt.

“They’re usually my legs, so I’m in trouble!” added Vigurs. “But they’re big misses, so we need them back as soon as possible.

“When you’re missing quality like that you’re going to be up against it.

“But we’ve still got a lot of quality players out there so we need to turn it round ourselves.

Iain Vigurs gives Cove Rangers the lead against Livingston
Iain Vigurs gives Cove Rangers the lead against Livingston earlier in the campaign.

“Does it mean a bigger role going forward for me? We’ll have to wait and see.

“We got beat on Tuesday night, so anything can happen.”

Finding any sort of match-fitness will take time for 34-year-old Vigurs, who was a regular in the side during their run to the League One title last season.

“It’s been four months since my last game,” he said. “It’s just about getting your legs back and you’re going to suffer from fatigue – particularly at my age.

“In all honesty, it’s just good to get out there and play. It’s been a while.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

David Bangala tangles with Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross on Tuesday night. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
David Bangala joins Cove Rangers on loan from Ayr United
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley tries to find positives in Scottish Cup exit to Ayr…
Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie's opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers exit Scottish Cup with 3-0 defeat to Ayr United
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley under no illusions about job at hand after challenging…
New Cove Rangers signing Jason Naismith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jason Naismith pinpoints lack of resilience after Cove Rangers debut to forget
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley demands more fight after 5-0 loss to Ayr United
Ayr United players congratulate goalscorer Nick McAllister against Cove Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers thrashed 5-0 by Ayr United as Josh Mullin steals the show
Jason Naismith in action for Ross County.
Cove Rangers confirm signing of defender Jason Naismith on 18-month deal

Most Read

1
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
2
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in…
4
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
Sacha King. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
6
Quinn Murray. Image: DC Thomson
Teen caused car crash just four months after passing driving test
7
The High Court in Edinburgh
‘I thought it was cash, not crack’: Drug trafficker jailed for transporting £93,000 of…
8
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident – but…
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Sale of Caledonian House Picture shows; Caledonian House, Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Skylark Public Relations Date; Unknown
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
10
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make ‘big calls’ after sanctioning loan move…

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Submitted: SSSC
'You have the ideal body': Inverurie support worker issued warning for making sexual comments…
The Royal National Mod is due to take place in Paisley 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Competition entries open for the Royal National Mod in Paisley this October
Andrew Innes has admitted killing Bennylyn and Jellica Burke. Image: DC Thomson.
Prosecution case ends in Aberdeen University graduate's murder trial
Referee Grant Irvine consults the VAR monitor before sending off Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ref Watch: Grant Irvine so poor in Aberdeen v St Mirren - but here's…
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver in action for Formartine United. Image: Brian Smith
Jack MacIver hopes to use Peterhead move as push for full-time return
To go with story by Keith Findlay. robots in whisky-making feature Picture shows; New automated cask filling system. n/a. Supplied by Kigtek Date; 20/01/2023
Increasingly robotic world of whisky-making still needs human touch
Angus MacNeil MP
Roads and culture projects in the Western Isles miss out on £68 million Levelling…
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man admits violent doorstep assault on 82-year-old Elgin pensioner
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brooks Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
Vengaboys pump up the crowd at MacMoray. Photo: Jasperimage
Cascada, B*Witched, Vengaboys: How MacMoray organisers pulled together this year's mega line-up

Editor's Picks

Most Commented