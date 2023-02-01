David Bangala joins Cove Rangers on loan from Ayr United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers have signed Ayr United midfielder David Bangala on loan until the end of the season.

Bangala played 90 minutes in the Scottish Cup tie between the two sides on Tuesday night and will remain in the north-east for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old started his career in the French lower leagues before moving to Slovakian side Pohronie in 2020.

After two years with the Fortuna Liga side, Bangala moved to Ayr United last summer and has featured on eight occasions for the Honest Men.

Cove are keen for more competition in the middle of the park, with Fraser Fyvie and Blair Yule both sidelined with ankle injuries.

“We knew before last night’s game that he was potentially available on loan, so we kept a close eye on David and we liked what we saw,” manager Paul Hartley told the club website.

“He will bring a real drive and energy to the team, he always looks to get forward and get into the box, and he gives us more speed in the middle of the park. We’re short in there because of injuries right now and David offers us a good option.

“It was all done very quickly last night, it had to be, and the good thing was that he was immediately up for it and keen to make the move, he was up for coming straight away. I look forward to working with him.”