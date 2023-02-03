French winger Gime Toure joins Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

French winger Gime Toure could make his debut for Cove Rangers against Partick Thistle this weekend.

The 28-year-old joined the Aberdeen side on Friday evening to become Paul Hartley’s eighth signing since returning to Cove last month.

Toure left National League side Yeovil Town by mutual consent in December.

He started his career with Brest in France and played for Viry Chatillon, La Roche Vendee and Fontenay in his homeland before moving to England in 2017.

He had spells at Macclesfield, Fylde and Sutton United before moving to Hartlepool United where he finished the 2019-20 campaign as top scorer with 13 goals.

Toure moved to Carlisle United in August 2020 before joining Yeovil at the start if this season.

Cove manager Hartley told the club website: “We saw him when we were down south, he was actually recommended to us, but for a variety of reasons it didn’t happen.

“Gime’s attack-minded, plays off either side, but mainly off the left, and he’s got goals in him.

“He’s skilful and direct, has a good presence, and we could certainly play him through the middle if we want to go down that route. He’s another very good option for us.”

Toure said: “It is going to be my first time in Scotland, a new experience, and I’m looking forward to it.

“I have a number of friends who have played here and I have heard some really good things about Scottish football.

“I know Joe Cardle, we played together at Fylde, and I spoke with him on the phone on Thursday. He told me good things about the club and the atmosphere here.

“I have spoken with the manager and he has been very welcoming.

“He seems to be a really focused person and he knows what he’s doing; I think I can get along very well with him. He knows what I can do, I can play anywhere along the front line, and I hope I can help the team.

“I like to test myself, I don’t like to be in a comfort zone, and so as soon as I heard the manager was interested in me, I made some calls, and I heard some positive things. Then, it was an easy decision to take on this new challenge.”

Meanwhile, Cove will face Dundee in a rearranged Championship match at Dens Park on Sunday, February 12 (2pm kick-off). The sides were initially due to meet on December 17 but the match was postponed due to stadium damage caused by the wintry weather.