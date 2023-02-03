French winger Gime Toure joins Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
French winger Gime Toure joins Cove Rangers

By Danny Law
February 3, 2023, 6:32 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 7:19 pm
Gime Toure in action for Yeovil Town. Image: Shutterstock.
Gime Toure in action for Yeovil Town. Image: Shutterstock.

French winger Gime Toure could make his debut for Cove Rangers against Partick Thistle this weekend.

The 28-year-old joined the Aberdeen side on Friday evening to become Paul Hartley’s eighth signing since returning to Cove last month.

Toure left National League side Yeovil Town by mutual consent in December.

He started his career with Brest in France and played for Viry Chatillon, La Roche Vendee and Fontenay in his homeland before moving to England in 2017.

He had spells at Macclesfield, Fylde and Sutton United before moving to Hartlepool United where he finished the 2019-20 campaign as top scorer with 13 goals.

Toure moved to Carlisle United in August 2020 before joining Yeovil at the start if this season.

Cove manager Hartley told the club website: “We saw him when we were down south, he was actually recommended to us, but for a variety of reasons it didn’t happen.

“Gime’s attack-minded, plays off either side, but mainly off the left, and he’s got goals in him.

“He’s skilful and direct, has a good presence, and we could certainly play him through the middle if we want to go down that route. He’s another very good option for us.”

Gime Toure applauds the Yeovil Town support. Image: Shutterstock

Toure said: “It is going to be my first time in Scotland, a new experience, and I’m looking forward to it.

“I have a number of friends who have played here and I have heard some really good things about Scottish football.

“I know Joe Cardle, we played together at Fylde, and I spoke with him on the phone on Thursday. He told me good things about the club and the atmosphere here.

“I have spoken with the manager and he has been very welcoming.

“He seems to be a really focused person and he knows what he’s doing; I think I can get along very well with him. He knows what I can do, I can play anywhere along the front line, and I hope I can help the team.

“I like to test myself, I don’t like to be in a comfort zone, and so as soon as I heard the manager was interested in me, I made some calls, and I heard some positive things. Then, it was an easy decision to take on this new challenge.”

Meanwhile, Cove will face Dundee in a rearranged Championship match at Dens Park on Sunday, February 12 (2pm kick-off). The sides were initially due to meet on December 17 but the match was postponed due to stadium damage caused by the wintry weather.

