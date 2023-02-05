Talking Point: Is bluntness to be celebrated or frowned upon?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talking Point: Is bluntness to be celebrated or frowned upon?

By Ellie House
February 5, 2023, 6:00 am
PC Catherine Cawood is in part, defined by her Yorkshire style bluntness. Image supplied by Matt Squire/PA Wire.
PC Catherine Cawood is in part, defined by her Yorkshire style bluntness. Image supplied by Matt Squire/PA Wire.

So as to truly invoke this piece, I’ll get straight to the point.

It struck me as I sat engrossed in Happy Valley, there’s a reason we all love Sarah Lancashire’s character.

The formidable Catherine Cawood; it’s not just her determination to bring down Tommy Lee Royce, it’s her bluntness which delivers epic one liners.

Not everyone appreciates plain speaking, but what’s the difference between a direct approach and plain rude?

From who you’re with to even what part of the UK you’re in, I’ve discovered that going round the houses is a lot more complicated.

I’ve spoken with Doctor Amy Irwin from Aberdeen University, alongside the much- loved panto star, Alan McHugh, to find out more.

Alan McHugh: “I respect bluntness.”

Fresh from another successful run at His Majesty’s Theatre, Alan McHugh is of course our beloved panto dame.

He’s no stranger to bluntness when in character, but what happens once the curtain goes down?

“With strangers or people I don’t know very well, I tend to go round the houses,” he said.

Alan McHugh can be blunt both on and off stage if the occasion calls for it. Image supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

“I have three categories; I’ll be blunt to their faces if it’s friends and family and I expect the same back.

“For people I don’t like, I won’t waste my time being diplomatic.

“But if it’s someone I don’t know at all, I’ll be diplomatic and build up the bluntness as I get to know them better.”

When it comes to fierce feedback within the theatre industry, Alan believes he has grown a thick skin.

No callback after five days means you haven’t got the role, but the public can be far more direct in their criticism.

Alan is particularly well known for his roles in pantos here in the north-east.

“I’ll just be in Sainsbury’s and someone will come right up to me and say something like they’ve seen me in a show and they thought I was crap,” he said.

“Or they’ll say ‘my friend liked you, but I didn’t.’

“People don’t pussyfoot about, I laugh it off.

Alan cited some communities as an example, saying: “I’m talking Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle for example.

“These are old working class communities, the old shipyard mentality of Glasgow or the mining areas.

“People don’t have time to faff about, they’ll say it to your face without blinking.

“It’s a bluntness which I enjoy and respect, you won’t find it in say, Brighton.

“I love it when people are so in my face, I respect the complete honesty because there are no grey areas.

“You walk away knowing where you stand.”

When on stage, Alan believes bluntness has its place.

When it comes to playing the dame, there’s a certain level of bluntness which Alan believes he can get away with.

“The interesting thing about panto; my character is normally rude and in your face to the baddy,” he said.

“In Scotland, everyone thinks the baddy is English.

I actually think it’s about upper and lower working class.

The working class undermines the authority of the upper class and the best way to do it, be blunt.”

Doctor Amy Irwin: “It’s endlessly fascinating and complex.”

Dr Amy Irwin is a senior lecturer in psychology at Aberdeen University, and has previously produced a paper titled “That’s just rude: why being polite may not be a universal concept.”

Her research saw her explore language and cultural identity, with the example of a French waiter contesting his dismissal from a Canadian restaurant.

He argued his behaviour was due to his French manner.

Aggressive or misunderstood? Image supplied by Shutterstock.

In a not so dissimilar case, Bond girl Eva Green is currently in the headlines for suing a production company.

And with abusive messages she sent to film bosses now exposed, she has argued the language used is merely her “Frenchness coming out.”

“Straight talking can be considered a good thing, dependent on region,” said Dr Iriwn.

“In Yorkshire for example, people can pride themselves on being a straight talker.

“There’s also gender differences, where men will be praised for being firm.

Dr Amy Irwin is a senior lecturer at Aberdeen University. Picture supplied by Dr Amy Irwin.

“A woman can engage in exactly the same behaviour and be seen as outspoken or hysterical.”

Dr Irwin believes perception of bluntness can also depend on your own concept of politeness, and how much information you have about the person.

“A lot of how we perceive behaviour is how we perceive the intention,” she said.

“So if we think it’s their accent or their culture, but if we think someone is being rude on purpose, we will react differently.

“I think it can be seen as a positive change in our culture, the idea you should moderate what you say and how you act in order to take care of others.

“It’s considered important to be honest.

“But the way you couch your phrasing, even the tone of your voice, is the difference between honest versus blunt.”

Are we too civilised to be blunt?

There’s a lot of debate about bluntness versus being inconsiderate.

According to research, bluntness can mean you’re abrupt, but not at the expense of someone else’s feelings.

Outside of the UK, and both Germany and France are known for a more direct way of speaking.

Actress Eva Green has blamed abusive texts on her “Frenchness.” Image by AP Photo/Danny Moloshok

Your own experiences will then impact whether you view this take as unfriendly or purely a cultural difference.

Aside from the content of what you’re actually saying,  it can also be how you say it which makes a huge difference in how it comes across.

If you’re know for being blunt within your friendship group, you can often be the person who people seek out for advice due to your plain talking.

 

