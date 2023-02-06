Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson proves he is the man to deliver the goods once again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It has not been the campaign Mitch Megginson hoped for but the Cove Rangers striker can still deliver the goods.

Saturday’s winner against Partick Thistle was his eighth of the season, which is behind his usual high-flying standards.

But the importance of the goal and the points it brought Cove cannot be overstated.

Their recent form had been desperate and plunged them back into trouble. But with his goal and a clean sheet, Cove earned themselves a much-needed three points.

“It was always going to be difficult making the step up,” said Megginson. “We had a change of manager at the start of the season and made another change, so it’s difficult to find that consistency.

“It was going to be about digging in and grinding out results. I’m experienced enough now to know you’re not going to get a million chances a game. When you do, you’ve got to be a bit more clinical and put them away.”

It was important on a personal level for Megginson to come up with the goal.

He was sent off in midweek in the Scottish Cup against Ayr United for dissent, with manager Paul Hartley saying he hoped for a better example from his captain.

“At times emotions get the better of you,” said Megginson. “In a fiery game you’ve got to rein that in but at times it’s difficult to get the brain in check.

“I work for the team and wear my heart on my sleeve. I had to do that again on Saturday but just rein it back a little bit.”

There will be plenty more twists and turns to come in the Championship and the battle at the bottom will likely run and run.

Arbroath and Hamilton, the two teams below Cove, both dropped points on Saturday and Megginson hopes his side have hit the turning point for their campaign.

“Everyone goes through sticky periods where you’re losing games and you just need to get out of that rot,” he said.

“We stuck together and it could be the catalyst to kick on and keep putting points on the board.

“It’s not like us, conceding so many goals. We’ve styled ourselves on being hard to beat, which we’ve not. Partick are a top side so to keep a clean sheet against them is tremendous.”