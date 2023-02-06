Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson proves he is the man to deliver the goods once again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson proves he is the man to deliver the goods once again

By Jamie Durent
February 6, 2023, 6:00 am
Mitch Megginson puts Cove Rangers in front. Image: Dave Cowe
Mitch Megginson puts Cove Rangers in front. Image: Dave Cowe

It has not been the campaign Mitch Megginson hoped for but the Cove Rangers striker can still deliver the goods.

Saturday’s winner against Partick Thistle was his eighth of the season, which is behind his usual high-flying standards.

But the importance of the goal and the points it brought Cove cannot be overstated.

Their recent form had been desperate and plunged them back into trouble. But with his goal and a clean sheet, Cove earned themselves a much-needed three points.

“It was always going to be difficult making the step up,” said Megginson. “We had a change of manager at the start of the season and made another change, so it’s difficult to find that consistency.

“It was going to be about digging in and grinding out results. I’m experienced enough now to know you’re not going to get a million chances a game. When you do, you’ve got to be a bit more clinical and put them away.”

It was important on a personal level for Megginson to come up with the goal.

He was sent off in midweek in the Scottish Cup against Ayr United for dissent, with manager Paul Hartley saying he hoped for a better example from his captain.

“At times emotions get the better of you,” said Megginson. “In a fiery game you’ve got to rein that in but at times it’s difficult to get the brain in check.

Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson looks on after a late foul against Partick Thistle. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson looks on after a late foul against Partick Thistle. Image: Dave Cowe

“I work for the team and wear my heart on my sleeve. I had to do that again on Saturday but just rein it back a little bit.”

There will be plenty more twists and turns to come in the Championship and the battle at the bottom will likely run and run.

Arbroath and Hamilton, the two teams below Cove, both dropped points on Saturday and Megginson hopes his side have hit the turning point for their campaign.

“Everyone goes through sticky periods where you’re losing games and you just need to get out of that rot,” he said.

“We stuck together and it could be the catalyst to kick on and keep putting points on the board.

“It’s not like us, conceding so many goals. We’ve styled ourselves on being hard to beat, which we’ve not. Partick are a top side so to keep a clean sheet against them is tremendous.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pleased with fighting spirt in Partick win
Mitch Megginson is congratulated by his Cove Rangers team-mates after scoring against Partick Thistle. Image: Dave Cowe
Partick Thistle 0-1 Cove Rangers: The Verdict - ratings, star man and talking points…
Cove Rangers defender Brody Paterson. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Brody Paterson's confidence in squad remains unshaken
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley 'doesn't get the vibe' squad confidence is low
Gime Toure in action for Yeovil Town. Image: Shutterstock.
French winger Gime Toure joins Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs.
Iain Vigurs made no excuses during exile period at Cove Rangers
David Bangala tangles with Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross on Tuesday night. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
David Bangala joins Cove Rangers on loan from Ayr United
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley tries to find positives in Scottish Cup exit to Ayr…
Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie's opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers exit Scottish Cup with 3-0 defeat to Ayr United
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley under no illusions about job at hand after challenging…

Most Read

1
Police are at the scene. Image: Stock.
Police investigating death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
2
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
3
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
4
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; John-Eric Ritchie, director, Ritchies of Aultbea. Aultbea. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
North pudding-maker ‘very proud’ to have met late Queen at Turriff Show
6
Ironworks last gig. Image: Paul Campbell.
End of an era: Much-loved Inverness music venue Ironworks closes down – see photos…
7
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’
8
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: RAYMOND BOYNE
Convicted paedophile offered to perform sex act on shocked Elgin bus passenger
9
‘Rich list’ of top landowners should expose where public cash is going
10
Nicky Walker
Iconic Moray firm Walker’s Shortbread facing myriad challenges in its 125th year

More from Press and Journal

Joe Reade, chairman of Mull and Iona Ferry Committee, and MV Pentalina. Image: Pentland Ferries/ DC Thomson.
Is CalMac about to get a new boat, only two years after campaign group…
Islanders who have been forced to move off the island are being invited to apply for the homes. Image: Stock.
Colonsay to get first affordable homes in more than 20 years
Road closure. Image: Stock.
Three-vehicle crash closed A9 in both directions at Carrbridge
Pianist Amy Laurenson won the prestigious award. Image: Alan Peebles/BBC Radio Scotland.
Shetland pianist named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year
Inverness' Nathan Shaw applauds fans at full time after the 2-2 draw with Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Nathan Shaw eager to make most of Caley Thistle's unexpected Scottish Cup opportunity
Stirling's Liam Carroll and Andy Budde block Grammar's Steven Rutledge. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar almost pull off impressive Scottish Cup comeback against Stirling County
There is little evidence to suggest that throwing back fish that has been caught helps dwindling numbers (Image: SnapTPhotography/Shutterstock)
Martin Jaffa: Anglers wish to make salmon farming a scapegoat
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter remain five points clear at Premier League summit
Graiggoch Rambo set a new world record for a bull when he sold for 180,000gns at the breed's sale last May.
Limousin sales return to Borderway Mart in Carlisle
The opening of the Inn at Port nan Gael and a new campsite will help to put Pennygahel on the remote Ross of Mull back on the map.
Putting Pennyghael back on the map with inn and campsite

Editor's Picks

Most Commented