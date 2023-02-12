Luing sale tops at 24,000gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luing sale tops at 24,000gns

By Katrina Macarthur
February 12, 2023, 6:17 pm
SALE LEADER: Blackhouse Axel sold from the Renwick family sold for the top price of 24,000gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
SALE LEADER: Blackhouse Axel sold from the Renwick family sold for the top price of 24,000gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson

Pedigree Luing cattle sold to a top of 24,000gns at the breed society’s premier sale at Castle Douglas on Friday.

The annual event, conducted by Wallets Marts, saw 26 bulls average £7,330, 36 in-calf heifers cash in at £1,835 and 60 bulling heifers level at £1,586.

Sale leader at 24,000gns was Blackhouse Axel, a May, 2021-born from the Renwick family from Craig Douglas, near Yarrow, in the Scottish Borders.

He is by the 25,000gns Nunnerie Xenon, and sold to Alastair and David MacArthur, from Nunnerie, Elvanfoot, Biggar.

The Renwick family also sold at 15,000gns for the previous lot named Blackhouse Alonso, by Craigdarroch Finnie, when purchased by Paddy and Sheila Crerar, who run the Lammermuir herd at Newmains, East Lothian.

Neil McGowan, Incheoch, near Blairgowrie, forked out 16,000gns for the second top priced bull from Willie and Billy Graham’s Craigdarroch herd at Sanquhar, Dumfriesshire.

This was Craigdarroch Alves, by Kirkland Yorkie.

Another bull from Craigdarroch made 8,000gns to Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth.

This was Craigdarroch Alonso, a half brother to the Graham’s sale leader.

On the other side of the coin, Alastair and David MacArthur, received 11,000gns for Nunnerie Aaron, which sold to the McNee family of the Benhar herd, Woodend Farm, West Lothian.

He is by the 17,000gns Harehead Walker.

The McNee family’s Benhar herd topped at 9,000gns for Benhar Angus, a son of Finlarg Viagra, when purchased by Ted and Harry Fox, St Johns Kirk, Biggar.

The late Professor Penny’s Harehead herd from Duns, sold two bulls by the 18,000gns Finlarg Warrior, at 10,000gns apiece, firstly to Messrs Hyslop, and then to Messrs Whiteford, Burnfoot.

Paddy and Sheila Crerar, recouped some of their earlier outlay when selling Lammermuir Arthur, a son of Nunnerie Rambo, for 8,000gns to the Harehead herd.

In-calf heifers topped at 3,100gns apiece for the champion pair in the pre-sale show from Benhar, when sold to Ted and Harry Fox, while the bulling heifers peaked at 2,050gns apiece for a pair from Craigdarroch, when purchased by K Park, Dalpeddar.

