Luing sale tops at 24,000gns

Pedigree Luing cattle sold to a top of 24,000gns at the breed society’s premier sale at Castle Douglas on Friday.

The annual event, conducted by Wallets Marts, saw 26 bulls average £7,330, 36 in-calf heifers cash in at £1,835 and 60 bulling heifers level at £1,586.

Sale leader at 24,000gns was Blackhouse Axel, a May, 2021-born from the Renwick family from Craig Douglas, near Yarrow, in the Scottish Borders.

He is by the 25,000gns Nunnerie Xenon, and sold to Alastair and David MacArthur, from Nunnerie, Elvanfoot, Biggar.

The Renwick family also sold at 15,000gns for the previous lot named Blackhouse Alonso, by Craigdarroch Finnie, when purchased by Paddy and Sheila Crerar, who run the Lammermuir herd at Newmains, East Lothian.

Neil McGowan, Incheoch, near Blairgowrie, forked out 16,000gns for the second top priced bull from Willie and Billy Graham’s Craigdarroch herd at Sanquhar, Dumfriesshire.

This was Craigdarroch Alves, by Kirkland Yorkie.

Another bull from Craigdarroch made 8,000gns to Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth.

This was Craigdarroch Alonso, a half brother to the Graham’s sale leader.

On the other side of the coin, Alastair and David MacArthur, received 11,000gns for Nunnerie Aaron, which sold to the McNee family of the Benhar herd, Woodend Farm, West Lothian.

He is by the 17,000gns Harehead Walker.

The McNee family’s Benhar herd topped at 9,000gns for Benhar Angus, a son of Finlarg Viagra, when purchased by Ted and Harry Fox, St Johns Kirk, Biggar.

The late Professor Penny’s Harehead herd from Duns, sold two bulls by the 18,000gns Finlarg Warrior, at 10,000gns apiece, firstly to Messrs Hyslop, and then to Messrs Whiteford, Burnfoot.

Paddy and Sheila Crerar, recouped some of their earlier outlay when selling Lammermuir Arthur, a son of Nunnerie Rambo, for 8,000gns to the Harehead herd.

In-calf heifers topped at 3,100gns apiece for the champion pair in the pre-sale show from Benhar, when sold to Ted and Harry Fox, while the bulling heifers peaked at 2,050gns apiece for a pair from Craigdarroch, when purchased by K Park, Dalpeddar.