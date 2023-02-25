Cove Rangers: Iain Vigurs urges side to look up the table, not down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Iain Vigurs urges side to look up the table, not down

By Jamie Durent
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Iain Vigurs reckons Cove Rangers need to look at the teams above them in the Championship, rather than the teams below.

The relegation battle at the foot of the second tier is tightening up thanks to Hamilton Accies’ resurgence in form.

John Rankin’s side have won four of their last five games, including back-to-back victories over Caley Thistle, and got off the foot of the table in the process.

They are now two points behind Cove, who head on the road to face Morton on Saturday.

“We don’t need to concern ourselves with Hamilton’s results,” said Vigurs. “We only need to concentrate on our own games.

“We’ve got the points on the board at the moment and we need to make sure we stay ahead. All you can say is fair play to Hamilton for beating Inverness back-to-back.

“You’ve got to look at the team in front of you, not the one behind you. That’s what we’re doing. We’ve got points on the board and we need to keep climbing.

Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs.
Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“It’s been a bit chaotic, with the manager changing and the turnaround in players. You’re going from one way of playing to another but it’s not just us – it’s any team that goes through a change of manager.

“But we’ve been around the block long enough to turn this around and we’ve got more than enough quality to do that.”

An away trip to Morton is one of the more difficult ones in the Championship, given their upturn in form this season.

They also have a familiar face to Vigurs in the shape of George Oakley, with the two playing together previously at Inverness.

“We played them at the start of the season down there and for an hour, we played really well,” added Vigurs. We let in a silly goal and from then on they’ve gone from strength-to-strength.

“We know what we’re getting from them. They made it tough for Dundee last week and put bodies on the line.

“We just need to come in with a gameplan and see that through as best we can.

“I know George well from Inverness. He’s a good lad, a strong boy and I’m glad he’s doing well. I don’t think he got much of a chance at Inverness the second time.

“I know what qualities he has and we need to keep an eye on him.”

Vigurs has found himself back in the team of late, having been on the fringes for much of the season.

He started against Ayr in the Scottish Cup and played 90 minutes last weekend in the draw with Arbroath.

“It’s just match-fitness, that’s the difference,” said Vigurs. “Usually it takes a couple of games but I’m just happy to help wherever I can, from the sidelines or on the pitch.

“I’ll always do my best when called upon. Whether that’ll be this weekend, I don’t know. It’s a different opposition, a different prospect, so we’ll wait and see.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Evan Towler, right, and St Johnstone's Michael O'Halloran
St Johnstone winger Michael O'Halloran joins Cove Rangers on loan until the end of…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley pinpoints Hamilton's form as what needs to be done in…
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shay Logan calls on Cove Rangers to score late goals - not concede them
CR0036972 Action from Cove Rangers v Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup group match at the Balmoral Stadium, which Kelty won 3-2 In pic........ Mark Reynolds **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-07-2022
Mark Reynolds urges Cove Rangers to fix 'cheap goals' problem
The two skippers, Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien and Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson, clash. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley bemoans mistake for Arbroath leveller
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully in action against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13762064p)
Connor Scully confident Cove Rangers can navigate uncharted waters
Paul Hartley has rejoined Cove Rangers on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Image: Darrell Benns
Cove Rangers' Paul Hartley won't feel safe even with Championship victory over Arbroath this…
Cove Rangers midfielder David Bangala. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: David Bangala wants 'heart and aggression' against Arbroath
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross battles with Dundee's Kwame Thomas. Image: SNS
Scott Ross says Cove Rangers have to 'fight for everything' in survival battle

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented