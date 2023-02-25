Cove Rangers: Iain Vigurs urges side to look up the table, not down

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Iain Vigurs reckons Cove Rangers need to look at the teams above them in the Championship, rather than the teams below.

The relegation battle at the foot of the second tier is tightening up thanks to Hamilton Accies’ resurgence in form.

John Rankin’s side have won four of their last five games, including back-to-back victories over Caley Thistle, and got off the foot of the table in the process.

They are now two points behind Cove, who head on the road to face Morton on Saturday.

“We don’t need to concern ourselves with Hamilton’s results,” said Vigurs. “We only need to concentrate on our own games.

“We’ve got the points on the board at the moment and we need to make sure we stay ahead. All you can say is fair play to Hamilton for beating Inverness back-to-back.

“You’ve got to look at the team in front of you, not the one behind you. That’s what we’re doing. We’ve got points on the board and we need to keep climbing.

“It’s been a bit chaotic, with the manager changing and the turnaround in players. You’re going from one way of playing to another but it’s not just us – it’s any team that goes through a change of manager.

“But we’ve been around the block long enough to turn this around and we’ve got more than enough quality to do that.”

An away trip to Morton is one of the more difficult ones in the Championship, given their upturn in form this season.

They also have a familiar face to Vigurs in the shape of George Oakley, with the two playing together previously at Inverness.

“We played them at the start of the season down there and for an hour, we played really well,” added Vigurs. We let in a silly goal and from then on they’ve gone from strength-to-strength.

“We know what we’re getting from them. They made it tough for Dundee last week and put bodies on the line.

“We just need to come in with a gameplan and see that through as best we can.

“I know George well from Inverness. He’s a good lad, a strong boy and I’m glad he’s doing well. I don’t think he got much of a chance at Inverness the second time.

“I know what qualities he has and we need to keep an eye on him.”

Vigurs has found himself back in the team of late, having been on the fringes for much of the season.

He started against Ayr in the Scottish Cup and played 90 minutes last weekend in the draw with Arbroath.

“It’s just match-fitness, that’s the difference,” said Vigurs. “Usually it takes a couple of games but I’m just happy to help wherever I can, from the sidelines or on the pitch.

“I’ll always do my best when called upon. Whether that’ll be this weekend, I don’t know. It’s a different opposition, a different prospect, so we’ll wait and see.”