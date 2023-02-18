Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict – talking points, ratings and star man as tense battle at the bottom ends all square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict – talking points, ratings and star man as tense battle at the bottom ends all square

By Jamie Durent
February 18, 2023, 7:00 pm Updated: February 18, 2023, 8:04 pm
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers were pegged back late on as Toyosi Olusanya grabbed a late equaliser for Arbroath at the Balmoral Stadium.

Leighton McIntosh looked to have given the home side all three points before his fellow substitute levelled in this nervy clash.

Connor Scully flashed the first chance of the game wide from a half-cleared free-kick but two teams struggling for form at the bottom of the Championship were not creating too many opportunities.

Gime Touré, making his first Cove start, scuffed a shot wide after his side countered on Arbroath, before Sean Adarkwa took a wild swipe at Dale Hilson’s pass and missed it completely.

Arbroath started to come into the game after the interval, with a deflected Michael McKenna attempt looping into Scott Fox’s arms.

Had Touré got greater weight on his pass Mitch Megginson could have had a free sight at goal, however it was under-hit and goalkeeper Derek Gaston was able to intercept.

Arbroath defender Thomas O'Brien fouls Cove Rangers midfielder Miko Virtanen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Arbroath defender Thomas O’Brien fouls Cove Rangers midfielder Miko Virtanen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Within minutes of each other Bobby Linn glanced the crossbar and David Gold scuffed his shot straight at Fox, as the tension at the Balmoral Stadium ramped up.

But with 15 minutes to go McIntosh struck, crashing past Derek Gaston after Luis Longstaff played him in.

It appeared to be a much-needed win for Cove until Olusanya netted with a minute of normal time remaining.

Touré a new dimension to Cove attack

There was not too much known about Touré when he joined up with his new team-mates after the transfer deadline.

Released by Yeovil in December, he had spent time back in his native France prior to getting the call to come to Cove.

He was given half-an-hour in the defeat to Dundee but was Mitch Megginson’s partner in attack against Arbroath.

Cove Rangers' Gime Touré takes on Arbroath defender Lewis Banks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers’ Gime Touré takes on Arbroath defender Lewis Banks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Touré is quick, direct and has a willingness to drive at defenders. Cove tried to find him in space, either with room to run at an opponent or vacant space in behind to run into.

The one drawback was at times, he was too eager to go to ground. On one occasion he only had one man to beat before getting through on goal and he opted to play for a foul, rather than taking him on.

He looks to be a player that can both excite and frustrate but he is a presence defenders have to account for.

Relegation battle remains clear as mud

A point really does neither side any favours here.

Both sides have had patchy form and a win would have gone a long way towards easing some tension.

But with Hamilton Accies sweeping aside Caley Thistle in the Highlands it just compacts the bottom of the table even more.

Accies, after looking like they were cut adrift, are now just a point behind ninth-placed Arbroath, with Cove four points better off and a place higher.

There will be twists and turns aplenty to come as the games for all three sides run out.

Cove reverting to a back three

It was the system that served Cove well under Hartley last season so it was little surprise to see them revert to it for a game of this magnitude.

Playing three in midfield allowed them to utilise Iain Vigurs, who is still very tidy on the ball but lacks the legs to get up and down the park.

Pairing him with David Bangala and Miko Virtanen provided the energy but also protection, to allow Vigurs to be more creative.

Shay Logan is fouled by Arbroath's Steven Hetherington. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shay Logan is fouled by Arbroath’s Steven Hetherington. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It asked a lot of Shay Logan and Connor Scully as the wing-backs but both were able to get forward and be an option out wide.

The system made Cove more solid through the middle and could be one they opt to stick with going forward.

Player ratings

COVE RANGERS (3-5-2) – Fox 6; Naismith 6, Neill 6, Reynolds 6, Logan 6, Bangala 7 (Dunne 70), Vigurs 7, Virtanen 6 (Longstaff 69), Scully 6, Touré 6 (McIntosh 69), Megginson 6 (Ross 84). Subs not used – Gourlay, McClelland, Weston, Glass.

ARBROATH (4-4-2) – Gaston 6; Banks 6, Little 6, O’Brien 6, Hamilton 6, Stewart 5 (El-Mhanni 46), McKenna 7, Gold 6 (Dow 73), Hetherington 5 (Linn 46), Hilson 6 (Olusanya 60), Adarkwa 5 (Balde 46). Subs not used – Gill, Komolafe, Tait, Bitsindou.

Referee – Alan Muir.

Attendance – 1,529.

Star man

Iain Vigurs – Brought a measure of control to what was a fraught and chaotic game.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully in action against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13762064p)
Connor Scully confident Cove Rangers can navigate uncharted waters
Paul Hartley has rejoined Cove Rangers on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Image: Darrell Benns
Cove Rangers' Paul Hartley won't feel safe even with Championship victory over Arbroath this…
Cove Rangers midfielder David Bangala. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: David Bangala wants 'heart and aggression' against Arbroath
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross battles with Dundee's Kwame Thomas. Image: SNS
Scott Ross says Cove Rangers have to 'fight for everything' in survival battle
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley frustrated with defensive lapses in Dundee defeat
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox watches on as Zach Robinson's shot creeps in. Image: SNS
Dundee 3-0 Cove Rangers: The Verdict – ratings, star man and talking points as…
Cove Rangers striker Leighton McIntosh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Leighton McIntosh recalls Dundee survival heroics as Cove Rangers striker prepares for return
Paul Hartley and Gordon Strachan after Celtic's win over AC Milan in 2007. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley reflects on Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan's influence on him…
New Cove Rangers signing Gime Toure. Image: Dave Cowe.
Cove Rangers: Gime Touré relishing chance at a fresh start
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers goalie Scott Fox enjoying return to action after ending poor run

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Around 200 people attended the vigil for teenager Brianna Ghey in Aberdeen, lighting a candle in memory of her life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Post Thumbnail
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby

Editor's Picks

Most Commented