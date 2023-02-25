What we learned this week: UK tomato shortage, Putin shifts blame for Ukraine war and FM leadership race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

What we learned this week: UK tomato shortage, Putin shifts blame for Ukraine war and FM leadership race

By Karen Roberts
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am
First Minister hopeful Kate Forbes came under fire for her comments on equal marriage, there's a tomato shortage, and widespread debate over editing Roald Dahl's books.
First Minister hopeful Kate Forbes came under fire for her comments on equal marriage, there's a tomato shortage, and widespread debate over editing Roald Dahl's books.

What we learned this week…

The UK is experiencing a tomato shortage. Shelves which usually hold them were bare in many supermarkets across the country. Bad weather has disrupted supplies of tomatoes, and some other items such as peppers.

Morocco and Spain are major suppliers and have had to cope with adverse weather conditions which have hit tomato ripening. So if you were planning to make tomato soup or spaghetti bolognese, you might have to shelve it or get creative and think of an alternative!

Empty tomato trays at a Tesco Express store in Wimbledon. Photo: Zoe Linkson/PA Wire

Open heart surgery for Dons chairman

Dons chairman Dave Cormack revealed he was set to undergo open heart surgery after it was discovered he had three significant blockages in his arteries.

Cormack pointed to Alan Burrows coming on board as the team’s chief executive as something which will give him time to recover. Meanwhile, Dons fans sent their good wishes to him ahead of his surgery.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group

Leadership race

The leadership race for the next first minister is very much on. By the start of the week, there was a field of three candidates battling to take the top job after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation. 

Ash Regan, Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf all threw their hats into the ring. Yousaf has emerged as a frontrunner, while Forbes has insisted her campaign isn’t over despite the controversy over comments she made saying she wouldn’t have voted for same-sex marriage.

Finance Secretary and first minister hopeful Kate Forbes. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Baking star

Life is sweet for baking and TikTok sensation Kayla Bond. The 20-year-old, of Peterhead, had to shut down her website due to soaring demand after racking up 4.2 million views on TikTok.

The young baker loves to show off her creations on the platform and her business Kayla’s Bakes, based in Boddam Chip Shop, has seen an influx in orders.

Kayla Bond, who runs her own business (Kayla’s Bakes) and has racked up millions of views on TikTok. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The war in Ukraine one year on

Friday marked one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. The conflict has seen the death of thousands on both sides and a humanitarian crisis which resulted in more than 8 million refugees from the country.

US President Joe Biden visited Kyiv before making a trip to Poland where he gave a speech to rally the allies.

In contrast, Vladimir Putin gave a blistering state-of-the-nation address this week where he blamed the west for the war. But perhaps it’s time for him to concede the blame lies at his own front door.

Ukrainian soldiers pay their respects to their commander during the funeral, at Lviv cemetery, western Ukraine. Image: Petros Giannakouris/AP/Shutterstock

Rewriting Roald Dahl

Classic works by the children’s author have had parts reworked to remove content which could be deemed offensive. Novels such as Charlie And The Chocolate Factory are among those which had edits made. Though publisher Puffin UK said on Friday it will release a second edition, the Roald Dahl Classic Collection, “to keep the author’s classic texts in print”

While some of the language and depictions in Dahl’s books are at odds with how we view things today, the beauty of literature is that it holds a mirror up to society. We can’t edit history no matter how much we want to. And by rewriting novels to suit modern times we erase the opportunity to learn lessons from the past.

The latest editions of Roald Dahl’s children’s books have been edited to remove language which could be deemed offensive. Photo: PA

Turkey rocked by second earthquake

A second earthquake struck Turkey on Monday, with a death toll of eight.

It had its epicentre in the Defne district of Turkey’s Hatay province. The area was one of worst affected by the magnitude 7.8 quake on February 6, which claimed the lives of over 45,000 in Turkey and Syria. 

North-east firefighters told of the devastation they witnessed during the 10-day search for survivors. John Aitchison, crew commander Steven Adams and firefighters Tony Armstrong and Keith Gauld joined the 77-strong UK rescue team dispatched to the two countries.

A devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras.

Historic art works to move south

A painting of Mary, Queen of Scots worth over £1 million is among historic items based in the north-east set to be relocated.

It is understood they will move to a venue in Glasgow with the closure of Blairs Museum in Deeside. The collection also includes a watch owned by Bonnie Prince Charlie.

The items were a draw for tourists and concerns have been raised about the loss of the collection from the area.

Painting of Mary, Queen of Scots.

Wave of success

Orkney, the cruise ship capital of Britain, is set for a record-breaking season worth up to £15 million to the local economy.

A total of 234 ships are booked to berth in the islands over the course of the year. But it’s not all plain sailing, with warnings over the environmental impact to the islands’ infrastructures with thousands of visitors to small sites like St Magnus Cathedral.

Those involved in the industry say managing the environmental impact is a challenge, but one they are confident they can rise to.

Orkney has become known as the cruise ship capital of Britain.

And in a sign of the times, there could be a new addition to Aberdeen city centre. Business chiefs believe giant light-up letters spelling out Aberdeen could be a tourist attraction.

Similar schemes around the world have been a hit. If it goes ahead the Instagram-friendly letters could see the Castlegate become the ultimate selfie location. Say cheese.

What the giant letters spelling out Aberdeen could look like. Image: Aberdeen Inspired

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. RLPD reading Picture shows; RLPD graphic. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 24/02/2023
World Book Day special: How to get kids off screens and into books
Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson, left, and Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police update the media over the Nicola Bulley case. Image: Peter Powell/PA Wire.
Yvie Burnett: It's very wrong to criticise woman detective's appearance
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honours relatives of fallen servicemen with the State Award on Sofiivska Square in Kyiv. Image: Presidential press service EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.
What a week: Fruit and veg rationed and geopolitical turmoil on the menu
YL 2502 07 PET PICS This is our cat called Wilson, Wilson is well known in our local village of rosehearty, he likes to wander to the pub, butcher, brownies, but mostly the local school, on school photo day, kids came home with photos in their bags and also this year we got one of wilson too. Julie Innes Rosehearty Aberdeenshire AB43 7NZ
Pet Portraits: Certificate of excellence for Rosehearty school cat Wilson
Reigning World Buttery Champion Mark Barnett shows off his 2018 trophy but who will be the winner in 2023? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Call to end 'poor imitation' supermarket rowies as World Buttery Championship roars back
The nicely presented carrot cake. Images: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Bieldside Inn offers a delicious taste of 'tradition with a twist' in…

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper hoping to make another telling impact for Caley Thistle against Dundee
Craig and Jack Hendry are heading to the Spring Show with five cattle. Picture by Anne MacPherson
Keith brothers gear up for the first show of the year
North rail campaigners have talked down calls to fully dual the A9 and say the roads lobby is too mouthy and more consideration should be given to rail improvements instead. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Rail group crosses fingers hoping government ditches fully dualling A9
CR0037233 Highland League Turriff United v Keith Turriff's and Keith's Keiths Craig Ewen Pic by Chris Taken..............06/08/22
Keith look to sharpen up in attack against Lossiemouth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented