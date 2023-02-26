Morton 2-1 Cove Rangers: Frustration for Cove boss Paul Hartley but new signing Michael O’Halloran confident in bid to beat the drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Morton 2-1 Cove Rangers: Frustration for Cove boss Paul Hartley but new signing Michael O'Halloran confident in bid to beat the drop

By Reporter
February 26, 2023, 9:11 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Paul Hartley admitted it was a frustratingly familiar theme in Cove Rangers’ season as they suffered yet more late heartbreak at Cappielow.

The Aberdeen team looked to be heading for only their second away win of the season against high-flying Morton through Leighton McIntosh’s first-half header but an unfortunate own goal from Scott Fox followed by Robbie Crawford’s tap-in completed a quick-fire turnaround, leaving the Balmoral side empty-handed.

Morton made most of the early running and created the first chance of the afternoon when Crawford latched onto Carlo Pignatiello’s low cross, with Cove goalkeeper Fox forced into a superb reflex save.

Lewis McGrattan should have put the hosts ahead after 38 minutes when he capitalised on a slip from Connor Scully to race through on goal only to blaze his effort over the bar.

However, it was Cove who took the lead, ruthlessly punishing their opponents as they broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time. Iain Vigurs’ dinked cross was met by McIntosh who headed home his eighth league goal of the season.

The hosts continued to dominate possession but struggled to break down a dogged Cove defence. However, a poorly timed challenge from defender Shay Logan offered Morton a route back into the contest from 12 yards and they took full advantage as Muirhead’s penalty hit the underside of the bar and went in off the unfortunate Fox.

Muirhead was involved again as Morton completed the turnaround five minutes later. Cove failed to deal with a looping ball into the box and the ball ended up at the feet of Crawford who finished from close range.

“It’s the story of the season so far,” said a dejected Hartley.

“Coming away from home we knew we had to battle and fight, we did that and frustrated them, got a good goal, and felt we were very comfortable in the first half.

“Second half we knew we’d have to weather the storm, but two basic errors cost us.

“We’ve got an experienced back line but if you don’t do your jobs properly you get punished. You can’t play for 80 minutes – it’s got to be 90 minutes.

“We should have come away from here with something today at least. It’s difficult but you’ve got to regroup. I told them that they have 10 games left to save our season.

“It’s the Championship, it’s tough and every game is going to be like that as everyone is fighting for something.

“If you cut out the basic errors then you might win a game – if you make error after error and concede goals then you deserve to be where you are.”

Hartley admits he had no objection to the award of Morton’s penalty and insists he’s under no illusions of the challenge he faces to see his team dodge the drop.

He added: “No complaints. If you stick your leg out and don’t stay on your feet like a good defender you’ll give away a penalty and that’s what has cost us.

“We knew we didn’t have as much control in the second half. Morton are very strong at home and lapses of concentration are killing us just now.

“You’ve got to deal with the long ball, I can’t coach them that.

“Listen, we were under no illusions when we came in here and took the job that the main aim was to stay up so we have got to fight and get as many points as we can.”

O’Halloran believes Cove can stay up

Michael O’Halloran only joined Cove Rangers last week but already believes his new side “should have enough” to avoid the Scottish Championship drop.

The 32-year-old moved to the Balmoral Stadium on loan from St Johnstone on Friday and only met his new teammates for the first time at the hotel for pre-match lunch.

However, the forward, who has also played for Rangers, admits he’s just happy to have the opportunity to play regular football as chances have been few and far between so far this season.

“It was a bit last minute” said O’Halloran.

“I had heard of the interest, and I wanted to come and play, so I was glad to get it over the line so I could play today.

“I’m disappointed with how it ended as we were solid up until we lost the penalty and then didn’t deal with the ball into the box well enough for their second goal.

“I only met the team today (Saturday). I just went to the hotel this afternoon pre-match. It’s a very good group of boys and they have been very welcoming as has the gaffer.

“It was good to get a feel of what he wanted from me and where he sees me fitting into the team. It was a bit strange as you usually get a training session under your belt.

“I didn’t even play (with St Johnstone), they were all substitute appearances. It was a couple of minutes here and there which is next to nothing. So, for me to come and play football again was a no brainer and I’m looking forward to it.

“As you can see it’s a very competitive league and Morton is a difficult place to come as they are doing well at the minute. I know it’s going to be a challenge.

“When I came here, I was looking around the dressing room and there are boys who have played at the top levels.

“There are good players in there so I think we should (avoid relegation) and have enough to get away from the position where we find ourselves.”

