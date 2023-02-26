Bodies found of West Yorkshire man and his dog who went missing in Glencoe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body has been found in the search of a missing hillwalker and his dog who never returned home after a trip to Glencoe.

Kyle Sambrook, from West Yorkshire, travelled to Lochaber in his black Peugeot 208 on Saturday, February 18.

It is believed the 33-year-old was planning to walk and wild camp with his beagle, Bane, near Glencoe and climb Buchaille Etive Mor.

And rescuers believe Mr Sambrook could have been holding his dog at the time of the tragic fall.

He was expected to return home on Tuesday, but his family never heard from him.

Massive search operation

Police launched a major search operation with coastguard and mountain rescue teams to trace Mr Sambrook after he was reported missing.

More than 40 rescuers scoured the area in a 12-hour operation on Friday. Over 55 had done the same on Thursday.

On Saturday the search resumed again with more than 30 – including those from visiting Tweed Valley MRT, Oban MRT and Lochaber MRT.

Brian Bathurst, deputy team leader of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team – who was among the four members who discovered the bodies of Mr Sambrook and Bane – said it was a “tragic outcome”.

He said: “He had fallen about 30 metres (98ft) into this gully on the west side of the hill and we think the most likely scenario is that he was holding his dog with one hand.

“It was appalling weather with strong winds at the time of his fall and he may have been trying to get off the hill and lost his way a bit.

“We don’t know what navigation system he was using – a mobile phone or GPS etc.

“He also had a heavy rucksack and where he has fallen is very steep ground. It looks like carrying the dog, together with all the other factors, may have been a major cause of the accident and led to both of their deaths sadly.

“We are meeting the family today to pass on our deepest condolences over this tragic outcome.”

Glencoe MRT crew members carried Mr Sambrook and his dog off the mountain themselves after an attempted helicopter airlift had to be abandoned due to the difficult terrain.

‘No suspicious circumstances’

Officers have now confirmed the bodies of Mr Sambrook and Bane were found in the area where the hillwalker was last spotted on Sunday, February 19.

They have been formally identified and his family has been informed.

There appear to be no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesman said: “Around 2.15pm on Saturday, the bodies of a man and a dog were recovered by mountain rescue teams and HM Coastguard in the Glencoe Area.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however, the family of missing man Kyle Sambrook have been informed.

“They wish to thank all involved in the search and have requested their privacy be respected. Our thoughts are with Kyle’s family as we support them at this difficult time.”