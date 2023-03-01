Cove Rangers complete loan deal for Jackson Longridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers have completed the signing of defender Jackson Longridge on loan from Premiership side Livingston.

The Aberdeen side beat the deadline for loan signings on Tuesday night to bring in the experienced left-back.

Longridge has featured sparingly for the Lions this season, making nine league appearances, and goes into Cove’s squad ahead of Saturday’s game with Dundee.

Cove were on the look-out for reinforcements at full-back following an ankle injury to loanee Brody Paterson, which looks set to rule him out for the rest of the season.

To facilitate the move going through, Hibernian have taken back defender Kyle McClelland and freed up a domestic loan spot for Cove to complete the deal.

Longridge started his career at Ayr United and has also turned out for Stranraer, Dunfermline and Bradford City. He is currently in his second spell at Livingston.