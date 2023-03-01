Cove Rangers complete loan deal for Jackson Longridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers complete loan deal for Jackson Longridge

By Jamie Durent
March 1, 2023, 3:17 pm
New Cove Rangers signing Jackson Longridge during his time with Bradford City. Image: Tim Goode/PA Wire
New Cove Rangers signing Jackson Longridge during his time with Bradford City. Image: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Cove Rangers have completed the signing of defender Jackson Longridge on loan from Premiership side Livingston.

The Aberdeen side beat the deadline for loan signings on Tuesday night to bring in the experienced left-back.

Longridge has featured sparingly for the Lions this season, making nine league appearances, and goes into Cove’s squad ahead of Saturday’s game with Dundee.

Cove were on the look-out for reinforcements at full-back following an ankle injury to loanee Brody Paterson, which looks set to rule him out for the rest of the season.

To facilitate the move going through, Hibernian have taken back defender Kyle McClelland and freed up a domestic loan spot for Cove to complete the deal.

Longridge started his career at Ayr United and has also turned out for Stranraer, Dunfermline and Bradford City. He is currently in his second spell at Livingston.

