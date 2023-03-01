Isle of Kerrera project secures almost £154,000 investment to convert former school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Isle of Kerrera project secures almost £154,000 investment to convert former school

By Louise Glen
March 1, 2023, 3:25 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 4:54 pm
Work has begun on the Old School House community hub project. Image: Isle of Kerrera Development Trust.
Work has begun on the Old School House community hub project. Image: Isle of Kerrera Development Trust.

A project underway to create a community hub on the Isle of Kerrera near Oban is being part funded by up to £153,983 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

The project by the Isle of Kerrera Development Trust (IKDT) will support a part-time job and generate £50,000 income for the community over the next three years.

The HIE investment completes the funding package needed to renovate and convert the island’s former Victorian primary school building, which IKDT acquired in 2019 with help from the Scottish Land Fund.

It is being converted into a much-needed functional, energy-efficient, community-owned facility that will help the island’s community to be more sustainable.

Island sustainability

The project will be the first community facility on Kerrera.

Last year Kerrera opened a road to connect two of the island’s communities for the first time.

Work started in January and is expected to complete in the autumn. It includes rebuilding the toilet block and installing a shower, upgrading the main hall and kitchen, installing solar panels, and landscaping the surrounding grounds.

The tarmac road linking north and south on Kerrera is finally completed. Image: Martin Shields/Facebook.

Morag Goodfellow, HIE area manager for Argyll and the Islands, said: “It’s great to see the people of Kerrera taking the initiative to create such a valuable community asset. This will add to the appeal of the island as a place to live or visit.

“I am delighted we have been able to provide funding for the project and look forward to seeing the work completed.”

Aideen Shields, project coordinator with the Isle of Kerrera Development Trust, said: “For many years, the community on the Isle of Kerrera has been working hard to develop our first ever community facility.

Funding the gap

“With a growing population, the need has increased in recent years and we persevered to save and restore the old island primary school building.

“While we worked to fundraise from many different sources, it was only when Highlands and Islands Enterprise agreed to fund the gap in our budget that we could confidently proceed with the final phase of renovations.

“Contractors are now on site and islanders are incredibly excited to see the building come back to life.”

The Isle of Kerrera sits at the mouth of Oban Bay.

More than 15,000 day-trippers visit annually from Oban, to walk or cycle, and to enjoy the outstanding views of the surrounding coastal areas and see the ruined sixteenth century Gylen Castle.

Since 2011, the island’s population has doubled to 70 full-time residents, including 18 children.

