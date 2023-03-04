Cove Rangers 0-2 Dundee: The Verdict – Talking points, ratings and star man as Dark Blues see off below-par hosts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers 0-2 Dundee: The Verdict – Talking points, ratings and star man as Dark Blues see off below-par hosts

By Jamie Durent
March 4, 2023, 7:00 pm
Lyall Cameron is congratulated after opening the scoring against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Lyall Cameron is congratulated after opening the scoring against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers’ recent woes continued as they were comfortably beaten 2-0 on home soil by promotion hopefuls Dundee.

Goals from Lyall Cameron and Lee Ashcroft either side of half-time was enough for the visitors, with Cove fairly low-key in attack.

With Hamilton and Arbroath drawing on Friday night, there are now just two points separating the bottom three in the Championship.

Cove rode their luck at times in the first half, with Mark Reynolds slicing a Cameron cross in front of his own goal while Jordan McGhee headed over in front of goal.

McGhee again should have done better with a headed chance as he met Luke Hannant’s cross but sent the ball straight at Scott Fox. The Cove stopper was up to block Paul McMullan’s rebound.

Dundee did take the lead just before the interval as Cameron went for goal from 20 yards, with his shot taking a deflection and wrong-footing Scott Fox on its way into the net.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

The visitors went two ahead before the hour as skipper Ashcroft was picked out by Hannant and he crashed the ball home from 12 yards.

Substitute Josh Mulligan flashed a shot narrowly wide of the far post as Dundee sought to wrap up the points in style.

Tony Weston curled an attempt past the far post with five minutes to go but there was little to shout about from a Cove perspective.

Cove offering little in attack

You would have to go back a while to find a Cove team that struggles to score goals.

But at the moment, there is no cohesion or fluidity to them going forward.

Mitch Megginson not getting as many goals as he has in years past could be one factor but they cannot rely on just one player to carry the can.

Cove Rangers' Luis Longstaff holds off Ryan Clampin. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers’ Luis Longstaff holds off Ryan Clampin. Image: SNS

Leighton McIntosh has chipped in with some key goals but as the lone striker here, he struggled to get into goalscoring positions and was forced away from goal to hold up the ball.

The players around him were not asking too many questions of the Dundee defence either and when a team is finding it hard to score, while letting goals in at the other end, it is a dangerous recipe.

Positive impact from Longridge

Cove have struggled to fill the left-back void all season.

The departure of Harry Milne to Partick Thistle last summer was always going to prove tricky. He fit the way Hartley wants to play so well.

So far this campaign they have tried Evan Towler, Connor Scully, Shay Logan, Brody Paterson and Cieran Dunne at left-back, with limited success.

Paterson’s injury necessitated the arrival of Jackson Longridge from Livingston and at 27, with Premiership experience under his belt, he has the pedigree required.

He carried out his defensive duties diligently but also showed a willingness to get forward and provide an attacking outlet down the left.

His performance was one of few bright spots on a poor afternoon for Cove.

Familiar faces sat in the stands

Megginson, Blair Yule, Connor Scully and Fraser Fyvie were on Cove’s list of absentees for this game.

All four have been instrumental in getting Cove to this point in their history but injuries ruled them out of a key fixture in their season.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson. Photo by Mitch Megginson
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson was sidelined. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Fyvie is done for the season, while Yule and Scully look set for a fortnight on the sidelines, with heel and knee injuries respectively.

Megginson failed a fitness and it left the team with a very unfamiliar look. Seven of the starting 11 have been recruited this season and six of them since January.

Trying to gel a team when you need to get results is a far from easy task, as Cove have proven.

Player ratings

COVE RANGERS (4-2-3-1) – Fox 5; Naismith 5, Neill 5, Reynolds 5, Longridge 6, Bangala 5 (Virtanen 80), Vigurs 6, Longstaff 5 (Weston 80), Touré 5 (Dunne 64), O’Halloran 5, McIntosh 5. Subs not used – Gourlay, Logan, Ross, Dunne, Glass.

DUNDEE (4-2-3-1) – Legzdins 6; Fisher 6, Sweeney 6, Ashcroft 6, Clampin 6 (Marshall 66), McGhee 6, Williamson 6 (Anderson 81), McMullan 6, Cameron 7 (Mulligan 66), Hannant 7 (McCowan 81), Robinson 5 (Jakubiak 66). Subs not used – Sharp, Byrne, Robertson.

Referee – Calum Scott 5.

Attendance – 1,561.

Star man

Luke Hannant – A regular threat down the Dundee left and was a creative force in the final third.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Battle ahead for Paul Hartley and his side
Former Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley happy with squad after recruitment drive
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers continue to try marrying style and substance amid Championship battle
The two skippers, Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien and Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson, clash. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Mitch Megginson analyses goals drop-off amid Cove Rangers' Championship struggles
New Cove Rangers signing Jackson Longridge during his time with Bradford City. Image: Tim Goode/PA Wire
Cove Rangers complete loan deal for Jackson Longridge
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Morton 2-1 Cove Rangers: Frustration for Cove boss Paul Hartley but new signing Michael…
Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Iain Vigurs urges side to look up the table, not down
Evan Towler, right, and St Johnstone's Michael O'Halloran
St Johnstone winger Michael O'Halloran joins Cove Rangers on loan until the end of…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley pinpoints Hamilton's form as what needs to be done in…
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shay Logan calls on Cove Rangers to score late goals - not concede them

Most Read

1
Big Noise Torry
Scottish Government steps in and restores Big Noise Torry’s funding
2
Ellon Primary School deputy headteacher, Jill Cooper, with Shrek the tortoise. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Pet tortoise arrives at Aberdeenshire primary school
3
Nicky Butt worked for the Manchester United youth academy for nine years. Image: PA.
Manchester United legend Nicky Butt reveals he was interviewed for the Aberdeen job
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
5
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
6
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
7
CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
8
Get stuck in with delicious local produce, found at Forest Farm in Aberdeenshire. Image by Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Talk of the town: Newburgh Inn’s new owners, Granite City distilled gin and fresh…
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug courier Jason Hawe jailed Picture shows; Drug courier Jason Hawe dob 11/12/1976. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug courier caught with £93,000 of crack cocaine was doing it to buy Christmas…
10
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
2

More from Press and Journal

Big Noise Torry works with children and young people from across the city. Image: Big Noise.
'Shame on SNP councillors': Readers react to Big Noise funding restored by Scottish Government
Road near Parkhill Garden Centre
Emergency services attend one-vehicle crash between Dyce and Bridge of Don
Coire an t-Sneachda mountain covered in snow
Injured Cairngorm climber taken in a helicopter during 'heavy snow shower' after suffering a…
CalMac ferry
Oban to Castlebay ferry cancelled amid 'medical emergency' onboard
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
Boats of the CalMac fleet - what age are ferries on the West Coast…
Canteen staff are proving very difficult to find. Image: Stock.
Western Isles patients may have to eat ready meals as hospital canteen faces closure…
Plenty to ponder for Peterhead boss David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown.
Falkirk 5-0 Peterhead: Bairns hit the goal trail in the final 30 minutes
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. A young Shetlander who used a Modern Apprenticeship to achieve her dream of working on a farm on the islands has been recognised as a finalist in the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Murray. Shetland. Supplied by Jamie Milne Date; 03/03/2023
Young Shetlander recognised in Scottish Apprenticeship Awards
Chocolate profiterole pudding. Image: Munchy Seeds
Sweet treats: This chocolate profiterole pudding is a crowd-pleaser
Heidi Talbot is coming to Aberdeen later this month. Image: Heidi Talbot.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Heidi Talbot on staying grounded while going global

Editor's Picks

Most Commented