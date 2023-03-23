Cove Rangers: Former skipper Eric Watson not surprised by lack of confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Former skipper Eric Watson not surprised by lack of confidence

One win in 2023 for Aberdeen side in Championship survival battle.

By Jamie Durent
Former Cove Rangers skipper Eric Watson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former Cove Rangers skipper Eric Watson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Former Cove Rangers captain Eric Watson insists it is no surprise that confidence will be low at the club just now.

Cove have won just once this year and were on the receiving end of a heavy 6-1 defeat to Raith Rovers last weekend.

The Aberdeen side, in their first season in the Championship, are embroiled in a three-way battle at the bottom. They sit in eighth, a point better off than Arbroath and Hamilton Accies but with the two sides below them both having a game in hand.

After a halcyon period for Cove, where they were used to winning trophies, this season has delivered a sharp reality check.

Watson, who skippered Cove for much of that successful period, would expect belief to take a hit when results have not been coming.

“Confidence must be at an all-time low, which is not something that squad will be used to,” said Watson. “The trajectory they have been on, it was always going to be hard to maintain.

“Hopefully they can get themselves together for the last six or seven games and put enough points on the board to give themselves a chance of avoiding relegation.

“This isn’t something the club has been used to, even when I started with them 15 years ago. It’s going to be strange for the team just now.

“Just now, they seem to be getting blown out of the water and heads are going down.

“There’s guys in there with experience and these are the ones they will be looking to in hard times. They’ve a lot of new guys in there so they need experience to make sure they are all pulling in the right direction.

“These guys are not getting signed for Cove in the Championship if they’re not good players. They need to dig deep and do all they can to help Cove stay up.”

Unfamiliar territory for most in the Cove squad

Watson struggles to recount too many times of adversity during his long, successful stint with the club.

But there is one spell, after Cove won the Highland League title in 2013, which proved difficult to navigate.

“We lost a couple of guys through injury and we just couldn’t get a win for six games or so,” he added. “Once that mentality is in it’s difficult to change.

Eric Watson during his trophy-laden time with Cove Rangers.
Eric Watson during his trophy-laden time with Cove Rangers.

“It was a horrible feeling round the club, like a dark cloud was hanging over you.

“You need a bit of luck as well. That and hard work are the only things that are going to get you out of this position.”

Cove have seven games to go to preserve their status in the second tier for another season, with head-to-heads against both Arbroath and Hamilton to come.

“In the cold light of day, they are a club who have not even been in the Scottish leagues for five years,” said Watson. “The success they have had, you can’t sustain that forever.

“If they can stay in this league this season, rebuild and get a few new faces in the summer, I’m sure they will see it as a success.

“They’ve got Arbroath and Hamilton both to play away, so that’s going to add a bit of pressure. Not to be involved in the relegation battle would be a bonus but giving themselves a chance (at survival) is probably as much as they will aim for just now.”

