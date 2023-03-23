Soccer AM: Relive the moment Aberdeen ‘sub’ Derek Young nailed the Crossbar Challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Soccer AM: Relive the moment Aberdeen ‘sub’ Derek Young nailed the Crossbar Challenge

Sky Sports are set to cancel the long-running Saturday morning football programme.

By Danny Law
Former Soccer AM presenters Tim Lovejoy and Helen Chamberlain with the Johnstone's Paint Trophy. Image: PA.
Former Soccer AM presenters Tim Lovejoy and Helen Chamberlain with the Johnstone's Paint Trophy. Image: PA.

The news that Sky Sports is set to cancel Soccer AM after nearly three decades on air has received a mixed response from football fans.

The light-hearted Saturday morning football show has been running since 1995 but the final edition could be on May 27 under proposals put forward by the broadcaster.

Aberdeen FC have featured on the iconic show, previously hosted by Helen Chamberlain and Tim Lovejoy, on numerous occasions.

They were among the teams who take part in the show’s famous Crossbar Challenge – although only midfielder Derek Young – who described his position as “sub” – managed to hit the woodwork from the halfway line.

Filmed during Mark McGhee’s time in charge of the Dons, Darren Mackie, Davide Grassi, Mark Kerr and Charlie Mulgrew were among some of the other players who tried their luck.

Maguire shows his skills

The Dons also appeared on the show in 2008 when a young Chris Maguire took on Callum McRobbie in the ‘Skill Skool’ challenge.

Maguire is now back in Scotland at Ayr United following a lengthy spell in England at several clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Sunderland.

McRobbie, a Scotland under-17 international, is listed as currently without a club following spells at Rutherglen, Cumnock and Albion Rovers.

The corner kick king

Seven years ago, Kenny McLean, Ryan Jack and Jamie Masson were put forward to take on the Two-Footed Corner Kick Challenge.

It was a close contest between two of the competitors, although one of the three participants eventually gave up after failing to find the net after 50 attempts.

Watch out for current Dons interim boss Barry Robson making an appearance.

Aberdeen’s Red Army were fans of the week

Back in 1999, a small contingent of the Red Army travelled down to be part of the show as the ‘fans of the week’.

The Dons were managed by Paul Hegarty at the time with the seven Dons supporters teased by host Lovejoy about the club’s slide since the glory years of the 1980s under Alex Ferguson.

The Dons fans excelled in the end of show challenge ‘Chip’ by finding the net on five occasions.

According to reports, staff at Soccer AM were told on Tuesday that their jobs were under threat and the show’s future in doubt.

A Sky spokesman said: “Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers.

“We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are under way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Jay Gorter celebrates going 1-0 up against Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: SNS.
Jay Gorter puts Ajax future on hold and insists his full focus is on…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women: Eva Thomson opens up on 'frustrating' spell after lengthy concussion lay-off
John Hewitt scores Aberdeen's most famous goal - which won the European Cup Winners' Cup against Real Madrid in Gothenburg in 1983. Image: PA
Aberdeen icon John Hewitt - who scored goal to seal 1983 European Cup Winners'…
Aberdeen FC European Cup Winners Cup 1983-05-11 Prize Winners (C)AJL Used EE 11.05.1983. Aberdeen's 33 school kid ambassadors, lucky winners of a district council draw, ready to fly to Gothenburg.
Reunion plans: Where are Aberdeen's young Gothenburg Ambassadors of 1983 now?
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Interim boss Barry Robson insists Aberdeen's revival is down to the players
Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen after the win over Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: MacDonald-Pollock effect sees Dons in with a shout for third as Barry Robson…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson hugs Luis 'Duk' Lopes after the two goal hero is substituted late on in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Barry Robson will surely at least be interviewed for permanent Aberdeen manager's…
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ ProSports/ Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: Dons are bringing out the best in humble Duk
Aberdeen Women trio who are out on loan. From L-R: Hannah Innes, Eirinn McCafferty and Brodie Greenwood. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
Loan watch: How are Aberdeen Women trio fairing in SWPL 2 and SWF Championship?
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen fan view: Barry Robson has given the Dons board a huge decision to…

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
The event was launched at Aberdeen's Duthie Park today. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

Deaf Havana - brothers Matty and James Veck-Gilodi played Aberdeen's Lemon Tree. Deaf Havana playing live at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. All images: Madz Lenthall
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Stunning images of the Northern Lights were captured in Orkney last night. Image: Kath Page.
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Pictured are from left, Alastair Macphie, chairman of Macphie, Kirsten Buck, chief impact officer at People & Transformational HR, Jessica Murphy, senior account manager at Muckle Media and Natalia McQueen, Coutts Bank. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…
Shelley Murray is still waiting for an insulin pump. Image: Shelley Murray/ Diabetes UK
Highlander with Type 1 diabetes warns of 'postcode lottery' for access to life-changing insulin…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented