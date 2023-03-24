Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight

One win in 2023 has seen confidence inevitably take a hit at Balmoral Stadium

By Jamie Durent
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers need a shift in mentality, according to boss Paul Hartley, as they seek a way out of their confidence crisis.

A run of defeats has not only reduced their margin for error at the bottom of the Championship significantly, but understandably also has dented their belief at being the free-flowing Cove side associated with Hartley’s rein.

The 6-1 defeat at the hands of Raith Rovers last week was the latest stick in the spoke and Cove’s run to the end of their first season at this level has been anything but smooth.

“We need a big reaction,” said Hartley. “Training has been excellent but it needs to be shown in a game now. We need to batten the hatches down and give ourselves a chance.

“Sometimes you can get beat and hold your hands up, knowing you’ve given everything. But there’s a level of performance needed.

“What I see sometimes that if we lose a goal or two, it deflates the team. We’ve not won enough games this year, so there needs to be a shift in mentality. Sometimes your body language can tell that.”

There is a frustration at the disparity between training and game performances; an age-old problem for managers looking for the solution to their team’s shortcomings.

Cove have won just once this year and their goal-difference – in tandem with their confidence levels – has taken a hammering.

“I’ve never come here and seen a bad training session,” added Hartley. “It’s down to the individual on the day.

“We give them as much information as we can on those two nights but when you’ve not won enough games, your confidence can take a knock.

“At Queen’s Park we were really good then you see a performance like that last week – where does it come from?”

Hartley pulled no punches in the wake of last week’s defeat. Cove have endured multiple setbacks during his time in charge, with heavy defeats at the hands of Queen’s Park and tonight’s opponents Ayr United prior to their drubbing at Stark’s Park.

“I don’t think anybody could complain if they weren’t starting tonight,” said Hartley. “Whoever is starting needs to make sure they perform the way they know they can.

“We’ve got a good squad of players here – on paper. Unfortunately the game isn’t played on paper. You need to do your talking on the pitch and make sure you perform.”

Blair Yule close to a return for Cove

Cove Rangers' Blair Yule and manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers’ Blair Yule and manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

Cove welcome goalkeeper Scott Fox back into the fold after he missed last week, however Scott Ross (illness), Fraser Fyvie and Brody Paterson (both ankle) remain out. David Bangala is ineligible to face his parent club.

Midfielder Blair Yule is close to a return though, after missing nearly two months with a heel injury.

Yule, who signed a contract extension with Cove at the end of last year, has not featured since the last time they faced Ayr on January 27.

“He’s done a lot of one-to-ones with Tam (Ritchie, fitness coach) and I’m going to take him over the weekend, with a view to rejoining the squad on Tuesday,” said Hartley.

“That would be a positive for us; he’s been a big player for us over the years and been a big miss for us.

“We’ve not really had him since we’ve come in. He gives you drive and energy and we’ve missed that in the middle of the pitch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Former Cove Rangers skipper Eric Watson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Former skipper Eric Watson not surprised by lack of confidence
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Raith Rovers 6-1 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley disappointed with lack of fight shown by…
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley keeping his focus solely on his own club
Miko Virtanen in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Miko Virtanen out to repay faith of Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley
Scott Fox, right, in action for Cove Rangers against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers' Scott Fox believes club can turn the corner from recent form
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Paul Hartley heartened by Cove Rangers performance in defeat to Queen's Park
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Queen's Park 1-0 Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill own-goal gives home side the points
Aberdeen celebrate going 1-0 up against Dundee United with supporters. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: European Super League documentary made me proud of how Scottish clubs and…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley seeks to replicate full-time environment

Most Read

1
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
2
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
3
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
4
Former Soccer AM presenters Tim Lovejoy and Helen Chamberlain with the Johnstone's Paint Trophy. Image: PA.
Soccer AM: Relive the moment Aberdeen ‘sub’ Derek Young nailed the Crossbar Challenge
5
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
6
Business chief Bob Keiller is to head up the new community-led organisation intended to breathe new life into Aberdeen's Granite Mile. Image: Our Union Street
New group formed to save Union Street with worldwide hunt to fill empty shops
2
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
8
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Jack Stephenson. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser told mum of his kids they’d be better off if she died

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…
Shelley Murray is still waiting for an insulin pump. Image: Shelley Murray/ Diabetes UK.
Highlander with Type 1 diabetes warns of 'postcode lottery' for access to life-changing insulin…
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter look to move seven points clear at the summit
CR0000000 Coronavirus lockdown A quiet Friday afternoon in Aberdeen. Carmelite Street. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken...............23/4/2020
Teenager repeatedly punched boy, 15, as he lay injured on Aberdeen street
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 26.10.2022 URN: CR0039066 Updated photos of senior Highland Councillors/committee chairs, plus some new locators of the Highland Council Chamber and Exterior. Picture:Ian Brown Ward: 16 Inverness Millburn Party: Scottish National Party Pictures by JASON HEDGES
It's an 'aye' all round - Inverness councillors approve all 11 bids for community…
Food shortages have increased the price of canned goods. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Foodbanks and users being 'priced out' of affordable options amidst fresh food shortages
The 2023 Aberdeen's Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year's winners
Samantha Jayne Nelson
Humanity, not a system: Diversity and inclusion champion Samantha Jayne Nelson to speak at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented