Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight

Cove Rangers need a shift in mentality, according to boss Paul Hartley, as they seek a way out of their confidence crisis.

A run of defeats has not only reduced their margin for error at the bottom of the Championship significantly, but understandably also has dented their belief at being the free-flowing Cove side associated with Hartley’s rein.

The 6-1 defeat at the hands of Raith Rovers last week was the latest stick in the spoke and Cove’s run to the end of their first season at this level has been anything but smooth.

“We need a big reaction,” said Hartley. “Training has been excellent but it needs to be shown in a game now. We need to batten the hatches down and give ourselves a chance.

“Sometimes you can get beat and hold your hands up, knowing you’ve given everything. But there’s a level of performance needed.

“What I see sometimes that if we lose a goal or two, it deflates the team. We’ve not won enough games this year, so there needs to be a shift in mentality. Sometimes your body language can tell that.”

There is a frustration at the disparity between training and game performances; an age-old problem for managers looking for the solution to their team’s shortcomings.

Cove have won just once this year and their goal-difference – in tandem with their confidence levels – has taken a hammering.

“I’ve never come here and seen a bad training session,” added Hartley. “It’s down to the individual on the day.

“We give them as much information as we can on those two nights but when you’ve not won enough games, your confidence can take a knock.

“At Queen’s Park we were really good then you see a performance like that last week – where does it come from?”

SPFL Championship

Form Guide

Points Last Six Partick Thistle 12

Queen's Park 11

Raith Rovers 9

Morton 9

Dundee 8

Hamilton 8

Ayr Utd 7

Arbroath 7

Inverness CT 5

Hartley pulled no punches in the wake of last week’s defeat. Cove have endured multiple setbacks during his time in charge, with heavy defeats at the hands of Queen’s Park and tonight’s opponents Ayr United prior to their drubbing at Stark’s Park.

“I don’t think anybody could complain if they weren’t starting tonight,” said Hartley. “Whoever is starting needs to make sure they perform the way they know they can.

“We’ve got a good squad of players here – on paper. Unfortunately the game isn’t played on paper. You need to do your talking on the pitch and make sure you perform.”

Blair Yule close to a return for Cove

Cove welcome goalkeeper Scott Fox back into the fold after he missed last week, however Scott Ross (illness), Fraser Fyvie and Brody Paterson (both ankle) remain out. David Bangala is ineligible to face his parent club.

Midfielder Blair Yule is close to a return though, after missing nearly two months with a heel injury.

Yule, who signed a contract extension with Cove at the end of last year, has not featured since the last time they faced Ayr on January 27.

“He’s done a lot of one-to-ones with Tam (Ritchie, fitness coach) and I’m going to take him over the weekend, with a view to rejoining the squad on Tuesday,” said Hartley.

“That would be a positive for us; he’s been a big player for us over the years and been a big miss for us.

“We’ve not really had him since we’ve come in. He gives you drive and energy and we’ve missed that in the middle of the pitch.”