Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule pens new two-year contract

Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule has signed a new two-year contract.

Long-serving midfielder Yule revealed last week he was in discussions regarding an extension to his current deal, which was due to expire at the end of the season.

Yule signed for Cove in 2010 and bar one season at Arbroath, has spent the majority of his career with the Aberdeen outfit. His new deal takes him to the summer of 2025.

He follows team-mate Connor Scully in committing his future to Cove.

Yule told the club website: “I always wanted to stay here; it was just a case of getting things tied-up. I’m happy at the club, we’ve enjoyed a successful run in recent years, so the thought of starting all over again elsewhere wasn’t appealing.

“It helps that I’m playing alongside a group of boys I’ve known since we were kids, and they’re not just team-mates, they’re friends. That helped to make the decision an easy one.

“It was a frustrating start to the season for me personally, missing the first ten games, but I’ve enjoyed being back in the side, and the new contract is a nice boost just before Christmas.”

Manager Jim McIntyre believes Yule’s importance to Cove has been underlined since his return from injury.

He said: “You saw just how valuable Blair is to the team when he had that long injury layoff at the start of the season. We missed his drive and energy and it has been a major plus having him back; I’ve really enjoyed the partnership he has developed with Charlie Gilmour.

“So, it is great news that he’s signed the new deal, and that he will be here for at least two more seasons.

“It also gives us that continuity and emphasises the importance of having that spine of local boys in the team. Maintaining that identity is a non-negotiable for everyone at the club.”