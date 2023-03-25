Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship ‘dogfight’ after 3-0 loss to Ayr United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship ‘dogfight’ after 3-0 loss to Ayr United

Goals from Daire O'Connor, Dipo Akinyemi and Jayden Mitchell-Lawson condemned visitors to defeat.

By Jamie Durent
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

Paul Hartley accepts his Cove Rangers side are in a dogfight to preserve their Championship status after a 3-0 loss to Ayr United.

It is now one win in 13 for Cove as they slipped to their fifth consecutive defeat at Somerset Park on Friday night.

Goals from Daire O’Connor and Dipo Akinyemi had Ayr 2-0 up at the break before Jayden Mitchell-Lawson rounded off the scoring in the second period.

Confidence is obviously at a low-point and there is a challenge now for Cove to drag themselves out of it.

“We’re making poor mistakes and getting punished for it,” said Hartley. “We’re not doing our jobs properly and when we concede, we look like the confidence goes out of the team.

“When we lose a goal, we don’t look like we’re going to get back in it. Mistakes are costing us – the first two goals, we gifted them.

Daire O'Connor clips Ayr United in front against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Daire O'Connor clips Ayr United in front against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

“We know we’re in a dogfight. We’ve got six games to go to do something and fight our way out of it. We tried to go with a different system tonight to tighten things up.”

Victory for Arbroath at promotion-chasing Queen’s Park sees them leapfrog Cove in the Championship table. Bottom side Hamilton Accies also have two games in hand on the Aberdeen outfit.

They have six games remaining, with away trips to come against both of the teams down at the foot of the division with them.

Cove are paying for their under-performance at both ends of the park – not just defensively – as again they struggled to test the opposing goalkeeper.

“We’ve got to find something to get out of the mess we’re in,” added Hartley.

“It’s not easy – there’s no magic wand. It’s probably been the story of the season, in terms of our consistency.

“It’s experienced players who are making mistakes but it’s not just them. It’s the team as a whole.

“Even at the other end, there’s balls being flashed across the face of goal and we’ve got nobody there to put the ball in the back of the net.”

