Cove Rangers 0-5 Partick Thistle: The Verdict – talking points, ratings and star man as hosts well-beaten by fluid Jags

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers 0-5 Partick Thistle: The Verdict – talking points, ratings and star man as hosts well-beaten by fluid Jags

Dismal home display continues tumble towards bottom of the Championship

By Jamie Durent
Partick Thistle celebrate going 4-0 up against Cove Rangers. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Partick Thistle celebrate going 4-0 up against Cove Rangers. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

A dire Cove Rangers performance underlined their current woes as they were beaten comprehensively by Partick Thistle 5-0.

Goals from Scott Tiffoney and Steven Lawless put Partick two clear at the break, with Brian Graham, Kevin Holt and Danny Mullen finding the net in the second.

It continues Cove’s plummet towards the bottom of the Championship – they have one once in 14 – with Paul Hartley’s side only handed a reprieve by Hamilton’s drubbing at Dundee.

Played through on goal by Mitch Megginson early, Leighton McIntosh had the first opportunity after three minutes but goalkeeper David Mitchell blocked his shot. Luis Longstaff shot well over from the rebound.

Just when they were needing a settling-in period, Cove found themselves behind. The ball was played into Graham’s feet and he turned it immediately into Tiffoney’s path, with the winger escaping the attentions of Jason Naismith to score.

It took seven minutes for Partick to extend their lead and again it was a Cove player at fault. Ross Docherty hooked a high ball into the box and Scott Fox, coming through a crowd of players, failed to grasp it. After a brief scramble, Lawless fired through the bodies to double the visitors’ advantage.

Partick came close to putting a third past a beleaguered Cove on 27 minutes. Jack McMillan was played in down the right and while his attempt was parried by Fox, the ball fell to Kyle Turner. He headed goalwards but Morgyn Neill recovered to clear off the line.

Substitute Cieran Dunne, who came on in the first period to replace an injured McIntosh, summed up Cove’s luck of late, hitting the inside of the post when he was rolled in by Connor Scully.

Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox keeps out Steven Lawless. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox keeps out Steven Lawless. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Fox kept out Lawless, Graham and Tiffoney before the interval to keep the deficit at two.

Cove needed a lifeline to get themselves back in the game at the start of the second half but instead found themselves four down just after the hour.

First, Graham was inexplicably allowed to collect Turner’s pass and meander 40 yards through the Cove defence and finish. Then Holt got across his man to meet Turner’s free-kick and glance the ball into the far corner.

Partick got their fifth in the closing stages as Mullen met Zander MacKenzie’s cross to head home.

Defensive fragilities come to the fore again

The ease of which Cove have been conceding goals of late has been frightening and again it was their undoing.

They were beaten comfortably eight days ago down at Ayr, with defensive errors contributing to their downfall that night.

History continued to repeat itself here. Naismith should have done better with the first goal, not tracking Tiffoney’s run and then not getting to grips with him as he went past.

Luis Longstaff jostles Scott Tiffoney for possession. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Luis Longstaff jostles Scott Tiffoney for possession. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The second was poor play from Fox, who ought to have let the defenders in front of him deal with the high ball but only got the slightest of touches on the ball before Lawless scored.

For the third, Graham picked up the ball 10 yards into the Cove half and the defence backed away, allowing him to carry and carry until he reached the penalty area. There was a half-hearted attempt to block his shot, with the deflection wrong-footing Fox.

It has become a broken record repeating this flaw over recent weeks but it is the main reason why Cove are heading in the wrong direction.

Partick playing the football Cove fans have been used to seeing

The fluidity of Partick’s front three proved difficult for Cove to deal with.

Lawless, Turner and Tiffoney were constantly on the move, searching for pockets of space and offering passing lanes for their midfield.

Their decision-making was crisp and they kept the ball moving, not allowing Cove to settle in their shape.

It is the kind of attractive, enterprising play which became a hallmark of Cove’s play coming through the leagues.

Sadly that has been lacking this season as the Aberdeen side have struggled for performances and results on their Championship debut.

Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan tries to go past Stuart Bannigan. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan tries to go past Stuart Bannigan. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Player ratings

COVE RANGERS (4-4-2) – Fox 5; Logan 5, Naismith 4, Neill 5 (Ross 60), Longridge 5, Longstaff 5 (Weston 84), Yule 5 (Virtanen 84), Scully 5, O’Halloran 4, Megginson 5, McIntosh 5 (Dunne 25). Subs not used – Gourlay, Vigurs, Bangala, Glass, Reynolds.

PARTICK THISTLE (4-2-3-1) – Mitchell 6; McMillan 7, Muirhead 6, Holt 6, Hodson 6 (Brownlie 43), Bannigan 6, Docherty 7, Lawless 7 (Fitzpatrick 63), Turner 8 (Mullen 69), Tiffoney 7 (MacKenzie 63), Graham 7 (Dowds 68). Subs not used – Sneddon, Smith, McKinnon, Lyon.

Referee – Duncan Williams 6.

Attendance – 1,044.

Star man

Kyle Turner – A constant menace to the Cove defence, floating into pockets of space and dove-tailing superbly with his fellow forward players.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley 'firmly' believes Cove Rangers can beat the drop
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson. Image: SNS
Mitch Megginson urges Cove Rangers to treat survival battle like fight for honours
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill promises players are 'hurting' at their current plight
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship 'dogfight' after 3-0 loss to…
Cove Rangers midfielder Michael O'Halloran during the defeat to Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United 3-0 Cove Rangers: Defensive woes haunt visitors again in Honest Men defeat
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Former Cove Rangers skipper Eric Watson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Former skipper Eric Watson not surprised by lack of confidence
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Raith Rovers 6-1 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley disappointed with lack of fight shown by…
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley keeping his focus solely on his own club

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds makes his point from the sidelines. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails spirited side after digging deep for win at…
Jevan Anderson in action for Elgin City against Stirling Albion's Akeel Francis.
Highland League: Banks o' Dee complete signing of defender Jevan Anderson from Elgin City
Two crashes were reported on Auchinyell Road today. Image: Google Maps.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit by motorbike on Aberdeen road
David Carson, centre, leads the Inverness celebrations after netting the winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Morton 1-2 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald celebrates after his volley is fumbled into the net by St Johnstone keeper Remi Matthews. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
1 April 2023. Strathspey Thistle FC,Seafield Park,Heathfield Road,Grantown-on-Spey. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Strathspey Thistle Fc and Clachnacuddin FC. PICTURE CONTENT :- Clach Gary Wadden wins header CREDIT:- Jasperimage
Clach deny Strathspey with stoppage time equaliser
Amber and David Bragg with a very special heifer on their special day. Image by Debbie Thornton Photography.
Highland cow is guest of honour at couple's castle wedding
Motorist taken to hospital and reported for road traffic offences following A920 Oldmeldrum crash. Image: DC Thomson
Motorist taken to hospital and reported for road traffic offences following Oldmeldrum crash
Faulds Gate was blocked during the incident. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Emergency services called to Aberdeen house fire
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April

Editor's Picks

Most Commented