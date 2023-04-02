Cove Rangers: Assistant boss Gordon Young questions desire to stay in the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers: Assistant boss Gordon Young questions desire to stay in the Championship

5-0 defeat to Partick Thistle was latest blow to club's survival hopes

By Jamie Durent
Partick Thistle players celebrate Steven Lawless' goal against Cove Rangers. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Partick Thistle players celebrate Steven Lawless' goal against Cove Rangers. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers assistant manager Gordon Young has questioned the desire of the players to keep the club in the Championship.

Cove tumbled to yet another heavy defeat, this time at the hands of Partick Thistle in a 5-0 loss, to further deepen their woes at the bottom end of the Championship.

Hamilton’s thumping at the hands of Dundee will come as little consolation to a Cove side which is leaking goals at will.

The Aberdeen side have conceded 14 goals in their last three games and it is also just one win in 14 games for a side on a desperate run of form.

Games are running out for them too. They sit in ninth with five left to play; Hamilton are a point behind with two games in hand while back-to-back victories for Arbroath has taken them five points clear of Cove.

“As a player or a coach, you’ve got to ask questions if you can justify doing enough to keep the club in the Championship,” said Young.

“It’s had an extremely proud career and reached the pinnacle – you’ve got to try hold on to that.

“You should have at least desire and fight; if you’re going to die do it on your feet, you can’t die on your knees.

Cove Rangers management team Gordon Young and Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers management team Gordon Young and Paul Hartley

“Mistakes can cost you at this level. When we make chances, we’ve got to be ruthless and take them.

“Good teams score at one end and keep a clean sheet at the other. Teams that aren’t doing so well aren’t creating chances and are leaking goals.

“I can’t dress it up and make it seem like there’s a hidden art to winning a game of football.

“There needs to be a desire to represent yourself and the club and I don’t think we’re doing that just now.”

The manner in which Cove continue to concede goals will be the biggest concern.

Defensive errors continue to undermine their performances, with at least the first three goals attributable to mistakes from the home side.

But at the front end of the pitch they are struggling to score goals. From what has been a strength of theirs coming through the leagues, just eight have come in the last 14 games.

“In the situation that we’re in just now, the defenders will blame the strikers for not converting and the strikers will blame the defenders for leaking goals,” said Young.

Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan tries to go past Stuart Bannigan. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan tries to go past Stuart Bannigan. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“At this level, any mistake is being punished and it’s a common trend. The amount of work that goes in during the week – by the players – to eradicate this is not reflected in the scores.

“When you’re winning trophies and leagues, everyone is wanting to be on the podium and take credit. As a group we must face this – as a staff, as a playing squad.

“We’ve still got five games to go. While we can still control our own destiny, we must believe that we can win games.

“We’ve still got to play the two teams around us and we must have a chance of beating them.”

