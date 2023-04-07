New north-east transport minister facing ‘anger’ over A90 dualling snub

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newly appointed SNP transport boss Kevin Stewart has been told he would face renewed “anger” from drivers in the north-east unless he resurrects plans to dual the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead.

First Minister Humza Yousaf last week appointed the Aberdeen Central MSP to take on the transport brief in his new-look government.

Now in post, the north-east politician is being urged to look again at the government’s recent controversial decision to axe the proposal for good.

Speaking last month, the former transport minister, Jenny Gilruth, confirmed the route will not be dualled despite a pledge from former First Minister Alex Salmond in 2007.

Isobel Davidson, councillor for Ellon and District, says there would be “anger” if the long-awaited plans were not revisited.

She is joined by Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid who wrote to Mr Stewart urging him to make the plans a “priority” on behalf of communities who face the “terrifying road” on a daily basis.

‘Death trap’

Seven people have died on the route over the past three years, with a further 49 people injured.

The new transport minister is bound to face a number of challenges across his new brief, including progressing delayed plans to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth.

And the future is still uncertain over whether the A96 will be fully dualled between Aberdeen and Inverness, pending an environmental review.

Mr Duguid said: “As a politician based in the north-east, unlike his predecessor Jenny Gilruth, I am sure Kevin Stewart will have used the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead on multiple occasions, seeing the dangers for himself first-hand.

“It would therefore be inconceivable for Mr Stewart to turn his back on upgrading the road which in its present state is a death trap.

“For far too long, successive transport ministers have failed to prioritise this accident blackspot despite Alex Salmond promising that he would dual the route within his first 100 days if he was elected first minister.”

The road serves as a commuter road for many Aberdeenshire residents travelling in to Aberdeen for work.

It also serves as a major route for industrial and economic traffic to two of the three largest towns in Aberdeenshire, containing two of the largest fishing ports in Europe.

‘Promises made’

Councillor Davidson said she thinks there would be “anger” from communities along the route, if the plans are not taken forward.

She said: “It’s been talked about for so long and promises made.

“Peterhead is our biggest town in Aberdeenshire and doesn’t have much transport links.”

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament last month, Ms Gilruth said dualling was “not recommended” following stakeholder and public consultation.

She added: “Instead measures to improve road safety, reliability and adapting the trunk road network to deal with the challenge of climate change were considered.”

‘Localised improvements’

In 2008, the Scottish Government published its first national transport appraisal, known as the Strategic Transport Projects Review.

This did not identify a requirement to significantly upgrade or dual the A90 north of Ellon but focused on maintaining and operating the routes safely.

Mr Stewart said: “It was noted that this would include a variety of localised improvements that could be undertaken in tandem with, and driven by, the trunk road maintenance contracts.

“The recently published, second Strategic Transport Projects Review came to a similar conclusion noting that the priorities for investment in Scotland’s trunk road network are on improving road safety and reliability and adapting the network to deal with challenge of climate change rather than any large scale interventions for the A90 north of Aberdeen.”